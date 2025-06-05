No Counsel, No Help, No Justice: What Happens When the Family Court System Targets the Poor
“They’ve built a system where you can’t win unless you have money or connections. If you’re poor, they’ll take your kid, your rights, and then charge you for it.” — William H. Sewell
Introduction: When Poverty Becomes a Legal Disability
What happens when a father can’t afford a $25,000 Guardian ad Litem (GAL) fee? What happens when that same father is den…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Father & Co. to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.