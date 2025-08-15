Father & Co.

Father & Co.

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bruce Eden's avatar
Bruce Eden
6h

Fathers MUST start screaming "gender bias" in domestic violence proceedings and divorce matters. They MUST start screaming "bias crimes against fathers/males". And, keep doing it during proceedings--not once or twice; but many times. It's time to start our FIRST AMENDMENT RIGHT TO PROTEST LONG AND LOUD in order to assert our FIRST AMENDMENT RIGHTS TO ASSOCIATE WITH OUR CHILDREN!!!!!!

Time to call out the Judges (both male & female judges) in their own courtrooms by called them "gender biased", especially when you have a female judge and both sides have female attorneys. As a father you're outnumbered 4-1 in the courtroom situations like this; (1) female judge; (2) female attorney for ex-wife; (3) female attorney (or feminist male attorney) for father; (4) ex-wife.

According to Old English Law and Blackstone's Commentaries on the Laws of England, some of it adopted into American Law, he talked about witnesses. He said that if you have 1 or more witnesses in your favor than the other side does, you usually win your case.

If a woman files for divorce, and enters the courtroom with a female judge, female lawyer, female domestic violence caseworkers, female child support caseworkers, female GALs, female mental health "experts", etc., fathers are outnumbered by multiples to 1. This is where the fathers MUST object "Gender Bias" on the record, and keep objecting to gender bias at every turn. It makes everyone in the courtroom uncomfortable. It often stops "railroading" of fathers. Objecting that it is also a "bias crime" and you want the proceedings to stop because you want to go to the prosecutor's office to bring the prosecutor into the courtroom to file charges against the gender biased/bias crime "pigs", can put a damper on the "steamroller" against you. But, once you start down this path, you cannot stop. You must claim you are being subjected to ANTI-MALE GENDER BIAS in family courts, and the Supreme Court has ruled time and again against gender bias; e.g., Orr v. Orr, 440 U.S. 268 (1979)(Equal protection does not permit states to require that only husbands pay alimony).

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Michael "Thunder" Phillips
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture