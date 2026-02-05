Father & Co.

Father & Co.

Richard Luthmann
Eisenpress’s quiet exit is not accountability—it’s a starting gun. Every case she touched must be reopened and reviewed with fresh eyes, because conflicted judging poisons outcomes long after the judge leaves. And no, that review cannot be handled by Eisenpress’s friends, protégés, or courthouse cronies still wearing robes. This wasn’t an isolated lapse; it was a pattern that warped custody decisions, financial rulings, and due process for families who never stood a chance. The remedy isn’t retirement—it’s remediation. Independent reassignment. De novo review where necessary. Full transparency. Family court cannot heal by protecting itself. Sunlight has to reach backward as well as forward, or the damage remains baked in.

