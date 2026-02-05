A troubling episode out of Rockland County, New York illustrates yet again why judicial accountability must lie at the heart of our justice system—particularly in courts that decide child custody, divorce outcomes, and family rights. In recent days, Supreme Court Justice Sherri L. Eisenpress has agreed to retire from the bench effective April 28, 2026, after being formally charged with multiple breaches of judicial conduct.

The charges, brought by the New York State Commission on Judicial Conduct, allege that Eisenpress presided over dozens of cases involving lawyers and court personnel with whom she maintained undisclosed personal and social relationships. According to the Commission’s formal complaint, she failed to recuse herself in at least 55 cases involving attorneys she was friendly with, and in more than 40 cases involving the law firm of her principal law clerk’s spouse.

For the public to have confidence in courts, judges must not only be impartial but appear impartial. The Commission’s statement could not be clearer: stepping aside from cases where a conflict exists is not optional—it is foundational to a fair judiciary.

From a center-right perspective, this matter raises two critical concerns.

1. Integrity of the Judiciary Must Be Non-Negotiable

Judges are entrusted with enormous power—power that can alter lives, determine custody of children, divide families, and decide financial futures. When the appearance of bias enters the courtroom, the very legitimacy of that process is compromised. Regardless of whether Eisenpress admitted wrongdoing, the sheer volume of undisclosed connections between the bench and counsel undermines public trust.

Center-right principles emphasize the rule of law, not the rule of favors. This is not about partisanship; it’s about ensuring that our institutions function as they are supposed to—blind to influence, connected only to the facts, and grounded in fair process.

2. Family Courts Need Structural Reform

While this episode involves a Supreme Court justice, many of the alleged conflicts occurred in matrimonial and family matters. These courts handle some of the most sensitive and consequential disputes in our legal system. When a judge fails to disclose relationships with attorneys who frequently appear before her, it is not merely an ethics violation—it is an affront to parents and children who depend on fair adjudication of their most personal legal battles.

Reforming judicial conduct standards, increasing transparency, and enforcing strict recusal requirements are not radical ideas. They are common-sense safeguards that protect families and reinforce public confidence. For conservatives who champion efficient, accountable governance, this is an area ripe for attention.

A Step Forward, But Not Enough

Justice Eisenpress’s agreement to retire and never again hold judicial office stops further harm, but it should not be the end of the conversation. The fact that such patterns of undisclosed relationships could persist suggests systemic weaknesses in oversight and compliance.

Therefore, this should be a moment for constructive introspection:

Lawmakers and judicial oversight bodies should review and strengthen recusal and disclosure laws.

Judges must be reminded that their first duty is to the impartial application of the law, not to professional camaraderie or social ties.

Citizens and litigants deserve mechanisms to ensure the fairness of proceedings that affect their families.

In the wake of this controversy, conservatives and reformers alike should unite behind the principle that justice must not only be done, but be seen to be done. Only then can we maintain a judiciary that truly serves the people with confidence and fairness.

