Father & Co.

Father & Co.

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Marcel Abrahamsohn's avatar
Marcel Abrahamsohn
4h

Sorry, but cannot express surprise. Can anyone hope to expect something better in a state of sea-level hillbillies? (A friend of mine told me his mother gave Maryland that name, and I am convinced she must have lived here to create such an accurate label.) Some of the experiences I have had since relocating here on April 8, 2024 have made me wonder if I hadn't accidentally wandered onto a site on which some director was filming an episode in what was to be a revival of The Twilight Zone; it makes me wonder if the ghost of Rod Serling won't appear as well!

I will never forget how the lawyer from Maryland Legal Aid told me that one of the employees in Social Services stated that the court order that I had from Montgomery County Circuit Court from 2010 was no longer valid, but the reason she gave says it all: "It was issued in another county." So that adds another dimension to the madness here. I wonder if we will be required soon to acquire passports and visas so we can cross county lines! There's plenty more, but I see no point in serving up all the sewage that flows here.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Michael "Thunder" Phillips
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture