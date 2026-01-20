New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has issued an executive order banning the practice of children in state custody sleeping overnight in government offices — a move that highlights both a moral line being drawn and a deeper systems failure that brought the state here in the first place.

The order follows growing public scrutiny after reports revealed that children removed from their homes were sometimes left to sleep in state office buildings when no foster placement was immediately available. The governor’s directive makes clear that such conditions are unacceptable and must end.

From a family-first, center-right perspective, this decision is not controversial. It is overdue.

A Baseline Standard, Not a Victory Lap

No child should ever be forced to spend the night in a government office — not because offices are uncomfortable, but because the situation itself represents a breakdown of the child welfare system’s most basic promise: safety, stability, and dignity.

Ending this practice is a necessary floor, not a ceiling.

The fact that such an executive order was needed at all should concern parents across the political spectrum. It raises hard questions about how state systems operate once children are removed from their families — and whether removal is too often treated as an endpoint rather than the beginning of urgent responsibility.

When the State Replaces Parents, It Inherits Full Responsibility

Family-oriented conservatives have long argued that the state should intervene in family life only when absolutely necessary — and when it does, it must meet a higher standard of care, not a lower one.

Once the state takes custody of a child, it assumes the role of guardian. That means:

Safe sleeping arrangements

Consistent adult supervision

Trauma-informed care

Immediate placement planning

Anything less is not “temporary inconvenience.” It is institutional neglect.

Government systems are often quick to remove children but slow to provide the infrastructure required to care for them properly. This order tacitly acknowledges that imbalance.

The Foster Care Bottleneck No One Wants to Admit

The underlying problem isn’t a lack of rules — it’s a lack of capacity.

New Mexico, like many states, faces a severe shortage of foster families, especially for older children, sibling groups, and children with special needs. When placements are unavailable, agencies resort to emergency stopgaps that should never become routine.

Office floors and conference rooms are not foster homes. They are evidence of a system stretched beyond its limits.

If policymakers are serious about preventing this from happening again, the focus must shift to:

Recruiting and retaining foster families

Supporting kinship placements

Reducing unnecessary removals

Speeding up reunification when safe

Without these reforms, bans simply push the crisis out of sight rather than resolving it.

Family Preservation Still Matters

For Father & Co., this issue connects to a broader concern: too many systems are built around removal and control rather than preservation and support.

When families fall into crisis — poverty, mental health struggles, housing instability — the first response should not be separation unless there is clear danger. Every unnecessary removal increases trauma, overwhelms foster systems, and leads to exactly the kinds of emergency failures this order addresses.

Protecting children and respecting families are not opposing values. They are inseparable.

A Step Forward — With Eyes Open

Governor Lujan Grisham’s order sends an important signal: children in state care are not bureaucratic afterthoughts. They are human beings whose dignity matters even in crisis moments.

But executive orders alone cannot fix a system under strain.

The real test will be whether New Mexico — and other states watching closely — address the structural failures that made office-floor placements possible in the first place.

Children deserve more than a ban on bad practices.

They deserve a system that never considers them an option.