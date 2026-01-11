Father & Co.

Father & Co.

Karen Riordan
5h

This is what’s needed. It doesn’t have to do with training. Judges, gals, family court lawyers and court appointed experts- most given immunity - know exactly what they’re doing which is why they’re protected by immunity to begin with.

Richard Luthmann
5h

This bill scares the system because it threatens the money and the mythology. Family court sells itself as protection, but too often it functions as a conflict factory—endless hearings, unaccountable guardians, and due process treated as optional. Parents aren’t crazy. They’re responding to lived damage. HB 652 doesn’t “end family law”; it puts it back under rules that apply everywhere else in America. That alone is revolutionary. The opposition’s panic tells you everything. When a system screams that reform will “harm children,” what it usually means is reform will harm careers. New Hampshire just lit a fuse. Other states will follow.

