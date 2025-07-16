When a masked gunman fatally shot UC Berkeley professor Przemysław “Przemek” Jeziorski on July 4, 2025, as he approached his ex-wife’s residence in Agia Paraskevi, Greece, to pick up his twin children for court-ordered visitation, it wasn’t just a personal tragedy—it sent a chilling message to any parent fighting for their children in a custody dispute.

The 43-year-old father of two was ambushed in broad daylight. Five bullets to the chest and neck. No robbery, no words exchanged, no hesitation. Surveillance footage suggests coordination, with a possible getaway vehicle nearby. This wasn’t a random act of violence. It looks calculated. Professional. Intentional.

So why are authorities and media so quick to treat this as a “senseless tragedy” rather than what it appears to be—a targeted execution?

A Father Murdered, a Custody Battle Ignored

Jeziorski, a respected academic and devoted father, had flown to Greece not just for a family visit, but to attend a court hearing related to a custody battle over his 10-year-old twins. He had visitation rights, and his ex-wife, a Greek economist, had primary custody after returning to Greece post-divorce.

The relationship was described by friends as “not cordial,” and court documents referenced a dispute over summer visitation to Poland. According to those close to him, Jeziorski was passionate about staying in his children’s lives—teaching them to code, remaining active despite long-distance constraints.

Yet somehow, just as he was attempting to exercise his parental rights, he was silenced forever.

How Is the Ex-Wife Not Involved?

To be clear: there is no public evidence currently implicating the ex-wife. But any rational observer has to ask: how could she not be a central figure in this investigation?

The shooting occurred directly outside her residence.

It happened right before he was set to retrieve the children.

There was a known dispute over custody.

No suspects. No motive. No robbery. Only one person stood to gain: the custodial parent.

She told police she didn’t know anyone who would want to harm him. But what about someone who didn't want to lose control over the children? Or someone willing to go to great lengths to ensure a father stayed out of the picture permanently?

Was she threatened too? Did she have security concerns? Did she warn Jeziorski not to come? None of that has been reported.

And why is no one in the mainstream media asking these questions?

Courts Abroad, Courts at Home: When Fathers Have No Rights

This isn’t just a Greek tragedy—it’s part of a growing global pattern. In nation after nation, from the U.S. to Europe, fathers who fight for their children often find themselves isolated, villainized, and stripped of rights—sometimes with lethal consequences.

The presumption that mothers are the only fit custodians is deeply embedded in both culture and law. And when fathers challenge it, they face a system that treats them as threats instead of equals. Jeziorski’s case is a terrifying reminder of what can happen when fathers push back in a rigged system.

Let’s not forget: this man was not just a professor. He was a world-class academic, a beloved mentor, and a deeply involved parent. He did everything right—built a life, showed up, fought for his kids. And now he’s dead, and no one seems to be investigating the most obvious angle.

The Silence of the Academics—and the Press

The University of California system issued the usual condolences. Friends and faculty praised his work ethic and intellect. But there has been no outcry about the custody context. No questions about Greece’s legal system or the nature of parental alienation in international custody cases.

Where are the child welfare advocates? Where are the legal scholars? Where is the outrage?

Instead, the media has buried the most explosive detail—that this killing may be the most high-profile example yet of family court violence bleeding into fatal, irreparable loss.

Conclusion: It’s Time to Start Asking the Real Questions

Who benefits from Jeziorski’s death?

Why was he killed moments before seeing his children?

Who had a reason to keep him away from court?

This is not conspiracy theory. It’s pattern recognition. The timing, location, and motive all point to one conclusion: this was not random.

We owe it to his children—not to mention the thousands of fathers like him—to demand answers. Until then, the system that claimed his life will continue to pretend it has nothing to hide.