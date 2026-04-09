Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves has until Monday to decide whether his state becomes a landmark for parental rights reform — or lets the moment pass.

House Bill 1662 would create a rebuttable presumption in favor of joint custody with equal parenting time, meaning courts would automatically start every custody case at a 50-50 split. A judge could still award a different arrangement, but would be required to document the reasons in writing.

The bill passed both chambers of the Mississippi Legislature this spring. It landed on the governor’s desk on April 7th. The deadline to act is April 13th.

If Governor Reeves signs it, Mississippi will become the sixth state in the country with a mandatory joint custody presumption, with the law taking effect July 1, 2026.

That’s not a minor procedural tweak. It’s a fundamental reorientation of how family courts operate.

What the Law Would Actually Change

Under current Mississippi law, judges have broad discretion to weigh twelve factors when determining custody — with no starting point, no default, and no requirement to explain why one parent ends up with a fraction of the time the other gets. The practical result, as in most states, has been primary custody with one parent and “standard visitation” — typically every other weekend — for the other.

HB 1662 transforms Mississippi from a “best interests” state with wide judicial discretion into a structured equal-parenting framework. Under the new presumption, judges must begin from the assumption that equal parenting time serves children’s best interests — and if they deviate from that, they have to say why in writing.

That last part matters as much as the presumption itself. Requiring written findings forces accountability. A judge who awards 80-20 custody without explanation currently faces no check. Under HB 1662, that reasoning becomes part of the record — and part of any appeal.

The bill also overhauls how child support is calculated. Under current Mississippi law, child support is based primarily on the income of the higher-earning parent. Under HB 1662, courts would be required to compare both parents’ incomes and calculate the difference — potentially changing what is paid or received each month. When both parents are genuinely sharing the load, the formula should reflect that. It’s a more honest accounting.

The Carve-Outs Are Reasonable

Critics of equal parenting laws often argue they put children in danger by forcing shared custody regardless of circumstances. HB 1662 addresses this directly.

The presumption does not apply if a domestic abuse protection order is in effect or has been entered against a party. Courts can also deviate based on documented evidence of domestic violence, substance abuse, neglect, or geographic impracticality. Any court that does not award joint custody with equally shared parenting time must document its reasons for deviating.

This is not a rigid mandate. It is a starting point — and a fair one.

A Movement Gaining Ground

Mississippi wouldn’t be acting alone. Across the country, equal parenting legislation is advancing on multiple fronts simultaneously.

South Carolina’s Equal Parenting Act is currently in the Senate Judiciary Committee. California — not exactly a laboratory for conservative family policy — introduced its own Equal Shared Parenting Act in February. Alabama has a similar bill pending in the House Judiciary. Rhode Island’s version received a committee hearing today.

The National Parents Organization has spent years tracking this wave. The research base behind it — on child outcomes, conflict reduction, and economic stability for both parents — has grown substantially. Studies consistently show that children with meaningful relationships with both parents after divorce fare better on measures ranging from academic performance to mental health to lifetime earnings.

The judicial discretion that current law protects isn’t neutral. It is, in practice, a system where outcomes vary wildly based on which judge you draw, which county you’re in, and how persuasively your attorney argues. Replacing that lottery with a presumption of equality isn’t radicalism. It’s consistency.

The Governor’s Decision

Governor Reeves has not publicly committed to signing or vetoing the legislation. His recent record shows a willingness to use the veto pen when he believes legislation creates unintended consequences — but HB 1662 passed with strong Republican support through both chambers.

This is a conservative bill, in the most straightforward sense of the word. It limits unchecked judicial discretion. It establishes a rule of law rather than a rule of whoever-the-judge-is. It reflects the empirical evidence on what’s good for children, not the institutional inertia of a system that evolved around convenience rather than outcomes.

Governor Reeves should sign it.

Parents — in Mississippi and across the country — are watching to see whether he does.

Father & Co. covers family court policy, parental rights, and the legal systems that shape American families.

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