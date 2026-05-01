Father & Co.

Father & Co.

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Bruce Eden's avatar
Bruce Eden
7h

The law says one thing. The courts say another. And, you say something different. Sue them all, especially ex and her lawyer.

Send me e-mail so I can send copy of my Parental Alienation/Interference with Parenting/IIED lawsuit I filed against ex, her 2nd husband, attorney.

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