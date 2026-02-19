If you’ve ever missed a birthday.

If you’ve ever missed Christmas morning.

If you’ve ever stood in a parking lot waiting for a child who never arrived.

Then you understand something legislators often don’t:

In family court, time is everything.

Maryland’s Senate Bill 481 (SB481) is being presented as a reform to address custodial interference — when one parent unjustifiably denies court-ordered visitation.

On paper, it sounds like progress.

The bill says that when a judge finds interference, the court shall order additional visitation. It even doubles the time denied.

That sounds strong.

But here’s the problem.

It may not change what actually happens.

The Enforcement Illusion

Maryland law already allows courts to order make-up visitation when interference occurs.

The issue has never been whether judges can enforce visitation.

It’s whether they do.

SB481 changes language from permissive to mandatory. Courts “shall” order additional time.

But it still includes the phrase:

“In a manner consistent with the best interests of the child.”

That phrase governs everything in custody court — and it also provides broad discretion.

In practice, that can mean:

A judge acknowledges interference but minimizes it.

A judge delays implementation.

A judge declines aggressive enforcement to preserve “stability.”

A judge stretches scheduling over months — or even years.

The word “shall” looks strong on paper.

But without enforcement structure, it can still function like “maybe.”

The Two-Year Problem

SB481 allows make-up visitation to occur within two years after a court determination.

Two years.

If you’ve lived this system, you know what that means.

Two years can:

Entrench alienation

Shift loyalty narratives

Allow pressure to build

Turn missed time into emotional distance

A toddler becomes a school-aged child.

An elementary school child becomes a teenager.

Make-up time years later does not restore what was lost.

It compensates on paper.

That’s not the same thing.

What the Bill Doesn’t Do

SB481 does not:

Require expedited hearings

Mandate enforcement within a short timeframe

Automatically award attorney’s fees

Trigger escalating consequences for repeat interference

Create custody modification presumptions after multiple violations

Require written findings when enforcement is denied

In other words:

A parent could win the finding — and still walk away without meaningful remedy.

That is the enforcement illusion.

The system appears responsive.

But accountability remains optional.

Why This Matters to Fathers — and to Kids

Father & Co. exists because too many parents feel erased slowly — not by dramatic rulings, but by attrition.

Missed weekends become missed seasons.

Missed seasons become missed years.

When enforcement is discretionary and delayed, interference becomes survivable.

And when interference becomes survivable, it becomes strategic.

Real reform protects the child’s relationship in real time.

It does not offer delayed compensation while damage accumulates.

The Deadline Has Passed — But You Still Have a Voice

The formal testimony deadline for SB481 has passed.

But the process is not over.

You can still:

Write your local delegates and senators

Contact members of the Senate Judicial Proceedings Committee

Submit written statements directly to legislative offices

Share proposed amendments

Track the bill as it moves chambers

Legislation evolves. Amendments happen after hearings. Conversations continue behind closed doors.

Your voice does not expire at 6 p.m.

What Real Reform Would Look Like

If Maryland truly wants to address custodial interference, reform must include:

Expedited hearings (30 days or less)

Mandatory implementation timelines (within 45–90 days)

Automatic attorney’s fees for prevailing parents

Escalating consequences for repeat violations

Written findings when enforcement is denied

Shortened enforcement windows (not two years)

Without structural accountability, we are not fixing enforcement.

We are renaming it.

Family court does not need stronger words.

It needs stronger follow-through.

Because when visitation is denied, children don’t lose abstract time.

They lose lived time.

And lived time does not come back.

