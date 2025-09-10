Right now, millions of people are stumbling across a disturbing fact: in Maryland—and many other states—you don’t need a law degree, or even a bar license, to wield the power of a state magistrate. That’s right. You can skip the three years of law school, forget about passing the grueling bar exam, and still end up in a black robe with the power to decide whether violent criminals walk free.

Take Teresa Stokes. Never passed the bar. Didn’t matter. She’s still fully empowered to sign off on decisions that put repeat offenders back on the streets—sometimes the same streets where innocent people are later murdered. It’s not satire. It’s the way the system is set up.

The Lunacy of “Justice Lite”

How did we get here? Apparently, Maryland decided that justice doesn’t need trained lawyers, it just needs… well, people. Any people. With a short training seminar, a shiny title, and an impressive-sounding seat in the courthouse, you too can decide who goes to jail and who goes home.

The absurdity writes itself. Imagine surgeons who never went to medical school, but hey—they watched a few YouTube videos, shadowed a real doctor for a week, and now they’re slicing open hearts. That’s Maryland justice.

Want to Be a Magistrate? Here’s the Recipe

Step 1: Don’t bother with law school. That’s for suckers.

Step 2: Don’t bother with the bar exam either. Teresa Stokes didn’t, and look where she is now.

Step 3: Apply. Smile. Get sworn in. Suddenly, you’re the gatekeeper of justice.

Step 4: Sit back and enjoy the perks. You can help friends, family, or strangers cycle in and out of jail like it’s a revolving door. Violent criminal with a rap sheet longer than your arm? Don’t worry, you’re empowered to give them another shot. Your drunk friend lost their children? No problem, you can throw the other parent in jail.

The Consequences Are Real

The result? Repeat violent offenders who should have been locked up are instead turned loose. Communities live in fear. Victims watch helplessly as the system protects the criminals more than the innocent. And the rest of us shake our heads, wondering why Maryland’s courts look like open-mic night for amateurs.

Meanwhile, the state pats itself on the back for “efficiency” and “community engagement.” Translation: “We can’t be bothered with actual lawyers, so here’s a shortcut.”

Utter Lunacy

It would be laughable if it weren’t so tragic. A role with the power to destroy lives, decide custody, and set free repeat offenders—given to people who might not even know the difference between a felony and a misdemeanor without Googling it.

So here’s the question: if Maryland thinks law degrees don’t matter for magistrates, what’s next? Should we let non-doctors perform brain surgery? Non-pilots fly planes? Non-engineers build bridges?

Oh wait—we already let non-lawyers run the justice system.

Welcome to Maryland, where justice is cheap, qualifications are optional, and the price is paid in public safety.