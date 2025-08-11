Father & Co.

Maryann Petri
1d

This is just as bad as what is happening in California. In my opinion, it’s not safe to bring babies into this nutty world….

Bruce Eden
1d

Which brings me to the following: If the FAMILY court does this "dirty" of giving a non-biological person "fatherhood" status over a biological and psychological father, then the biological dad must sue the non-father and the mother in civil court for money damages for all past support ever paid to the child, whether married or non-married. Want to make headlines???? Do this. According to the U.S. Dept. of Agriculture, it costs approximately $240,000 to raise a child from age 0-19. The real dad should sue for the percentage amount up to the age that he was deprived of custody for no apparent reason, along with any court-ordered child support he had to pay out, and then sue for punitive damages for emotional and physical pain and suffering (intentional infliction of emotional distress, negligent infliction of emotional distress, fraud, deception, custody interference, etc.). The judicial order must state WRITTEN findings, e.g., detailed relevant findings of fact supported by relevant conclusions of law and constitutional support. If the order is devoid of this, DISCRETION by the judge doesn't exist. In order for there to be DISCRETION by a judge, the judge MUST first do findings of fact, supported by law and constitutional protections. Without any of that, the judicial order is null and void, and will be overturned on appeal.

