Family court is supposed to protect children, safeguard parental rights, and ensure fair enforcement of custody and visitation. In Maryland, however, the system has earned a reputation for doing the opposite—ignoring its own orders, enabling parental alienation, and exercising unchecked discretion that leaves families broken and children caught in the crossfire.

The result? A system where “justice” is often little more than ink on paper.

1. “Paper Custody”: Rights That Don’t Exist in Reality

One of the most egregious failures of Maryland’s family courts is the non-enforcement of court orders. Parents who fight through expensive litigation to secure custody or visitation often find themselves holding nothing more than what critics call “paper custody.” Judges sign orders, clerks stamp them, yet enforcement is practically nonexistent.

If one parent decides to ignore the ruling, the courts shrug. Police won’t intervene, and contempt hearings drag on until violations pile up so high that relationships between parent and child disintegrate. For many, this is nothing short of state-enabled parental alienation.

2. Abuse Allegations: Dismissed, Misused, or Ignored

Maryland family courts face withering criticism for their inconsistent handling of abuse allegations. On one side, genuine claims of domestic violence are brushed aside, with abusers still winning custody or unsupervised access. On the other, flimsy or false accusations are weaponized through protective orders that separate innocent parents from their children for months—sometimes years—without adequate investigation.

This double standard not only puts victims and children at risk but also encourages bad actors to manipulate the system. It’s a perfect storm of judicial laziness, bias, and political cowardice.

3. Protective Orders as Tools of Alienation

The case of Reichert v. Hornbeck exposed a harsh truth: protective orders are sometimes less about protection and more about control. In Maryland, a parent can obtain a protective order on thin evidence and effectively erase the other parent from a child’s life overnight.

Once issued, these orders are rarely scrutinized, even if later proven baseless. Courts often fail to repair the damage, leaving alienated parents permanently sidelined. For children, this means losing meaningful contact with one parent—not because of abuse, but because of a court’s failure to dig deeper.

4. Zero Transparency, Zero Accountability

A hallmark of corruption is secrecy, and Maryland’s family courts embody it. The state collects little to no meaningful data on custody outcomes, false accusations, or patterns of alienation. Without metrics, there’s no accountability—and without accountability, there’s no reform.

This deliberate opacity allows judges to operate with unchecked discretion. Ordinary parents have no recourse when their lives are derailed by decisions that defy common sense or basic fairness.

5. Contempt Proceedings: A Toothless Remedy

Technically, parents can file contempt actions to enforce orders, but Maryland’s system has defanged even this tool. In Breona C. v. Rodney D. (2021), the state’s appellate court shifted the focus from punishing past violations to simply encouraging future compliance. Translation: if the offending parent “shapes up” right before the hearing, their history of defiance gets wiped clean.

This approach rewards bad behavior and punishes parents who play by the rules, sending a message that disobedience carries no real consequences.

6. Procedural Irregularities and Judicial Sloppiness

Reports abound of clerks failing to perform required duties, judges issuing written orders that contradict their oral rulings, and other procedural failures that would never fly in criminal or civil court. Yet in family court, the stakes are higher—children’s lives, parental rights, and families’ futures.

For parents who want to challenge these irregularities, the only recourse is costly appeals or convoluted motions. The result is a system where justice is only available to those who can afford it.

7. Bias and Discretion: Justice by Coin Flip

The broad discretion afforded to Maryland family judges often translates into raw bias. Parents report that hard evidence—photos, texts, call logs—gets ignored if it doesn’t fit the narrative a judge prefers. Critics argue that cultural and gender biases seep into rulings, with fathers often dismissed as aggressors and mothers ignored when they raise legitimate safety concerns.

This isn’t justice. It’s a coin flip dressed up in black robes.

The Bigger Picture: A Court System in Crisis

Family court is the one arena where citizens don’t enjoy full constitutional protections—no jury, no meaningful due process, and little chance to appeal without deep pockets. In Maryland, that vacuum has produced a culture where bias thrives, enforcement fails, and families are collateral damage.

If the state is serious about protecting children, reform must begin with enforcing court orders, tightening standards for protective orders, tracking outcomes, and reining in judicial discretion. Until then, Maryland’s family courts will remain what they are today: a bureaucratic black hole where rights disappear, children suffer, and accountability is nowhere to be found.

👉 Maryland’s political class has poured billions into flashy programs and “equity” initiatives. But when it comes to protecting children and ensuring parents’ rights, the system is failing spectacularly. Family court reform should be a bipartisan issue—but so far, Maryland’s leaders are content to look the other way.