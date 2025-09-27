Maryland says “equity.” Parents and kids with ADHD, PTSD, dyslexia, TBI, and chronic illness hear “prove it—again.”

The Pitch vs. the Picture

Maryland’s political class loves the language of inclusion. Press releases tout “modernization,” “access,” and “equity.” But if you’re a parent in family court asking for 10-minute anxiety breaks, a student waiting months for a 504 plan, or a self-represented litigant fighting through an unusable e-filing portal with dyslexia—you meet the real system: skepticism first, accommodations later (maybe), and accountability never.

Two datapoints frame the problem:

Education : Maryland earned consecutive federal “needs assistance” determinations under IDEA Part B—bureaucratese for “you’re not meeting basic obligations,” particularly in timely identification (Child Find) and supports.

Courts: Behind the ADA signage and grievance forms, invisible disabilities are treated like a loophole to be closed. Routine requests—breaks for PTSD, real-time captioning for processing speed issues, extra time for post-concussion cognitive fatigue—are delayed, denied, or buried in paperwork demands that exceed what the ADA allows.

The disconnect is not an accident. It’s a feature of a government that prizes gestures over outcomes, and optics over rights.

The Bureaucratic Playbook That Buries People

1) Make Proof Impossible

The ADA limits what public entities can demand to verify a disability and the need for a specific accommodation. In practice, Maryland schools and courts often require excessive documentation—multiple evaluations, redundant letters, and magic wording—especially for mental health and cognitive conditions. Result: months of delay that function as a de facto denial.

Right-of-center read: When government actors become your doctor, your timekeeper, and your gatekeeper, rights shrink to whatever the clerk behind the glass believes today.

2) Delay, then Blame

Education timelines are clear: evaluations within about two months of referral; timely 504/IEP implementation; test accommodations actually in place before test day. Families report 90–120 day waits and “lost” paperwork. In court, ADA requests are routed through a single coordinator who is overrun, so 30–60 day lag becomes normal—catastrophic for emergency hearings.

Right-of-center read: If a private business blew deadlines like this, the state would fine it. When the state blows deadlines, it changes the subject.

3) Digitize the Doorway, Keep It Narrow

Maryland markets “digital modernization,” yet a large share of school district sites and court e-filing tools still fail the federal WCAG 2.1 AA accessibility standard—precisely the features people with dyslexia, ADHD, or TBI need: consistent navigation, keyboard access, readable forms, alt-text, and clutter-free flows.

Right-of-center read: Taxpayers paid for new portals; they didn’t get access, they got a press release.

4) Grievances that Go Nowhere

On paper, grievance pathways look robust. In real life, families describe opaque processes, slow responses, and outcomes that “encourage further training” while leaving the specific parent or student no better off. Meanwhile, the clock on a custody case or graduation date keeps ticking.

Right-of-center read: The grievance is the product. Resolution is the exception.

Where the Human Cost Lands

In Classrooms

Under-identification of ADHD, dyslexia, autism without visible markers, and post-concussion syndromes leaves kids without timely support.

Outcome gaps—lower graduation and proficiency rates for disabled students—are predictable when accommodations depend on a parent’s stamina to fight the school all year.

In Courtrooms

Family court treats invisible disability as character evidence: anxiety becomes “instability,” ADHD becomes “irresponsibility,” depression becomes “unreliability.” Without accommodations to participate fully—breaks, captioning, simplified forms—parents are procedurally disadvantaged in the very proceedings that decide their parental rights.

Self-represented litigants shoulder a double burden: navigating both the law and inaccessible digital systems that presume perfect cognition, vision, and processing speed.

In Montgomery County—The Case Study of “We Care”

Montgomery County has the budget, the staff, and the branding. It also has:

Documented delays on simple ADA requests for hearings.

E-filing barriers flagged by internal reviews.

A culture of skepticism toward non-visible needs that pushes routine accommodations into months-long paper chases.

If the county with the best resources can’t land the basics, what hope is there for the rest of the state?

Why This Keeps Happening

Ableism in Policy Clothing

The system still treats wheelchairs as “real” and brains as “subjective.” Invisible disabilities are seen as negotiable preferences—until they aren’t. No Cost for Non-Compliance

There’s no automatic refund to families for missed timelines, no default judgment that kicks in when the state breaks its own rules. Delay is free; denial is cheap. Centralized Power, Diffuse Responsibility

Schools blame central office; central office blames the school. Court administrators blame coordinators; coordinators blame “incomplete” paperwork. The governor blames “legacy systems.” Everyone is sorry; no one is accountable. Press-Release Governance

Announce a task force; hold listening sessions; launch a web refresh. Outcomes? To be studied.

The Reform Package Maryland Won’t Propose (So You Should)

Here’s a blueprint that puts citizens before bureaucracy:

A. Make Deadlines Real

Automatic Remedies : If a school blows the 60-day evaluation window or fails to implement agreed accommodations by a set date, the family gets automatic compensatory services and the case escalates without a new complaint .

Court Fast-Track: ADA requests filed ≥14 days before a hearing must be resolved within 5 business days, or the hearing date is automatically continued without penalty to the requesting party.

B. Cap the Paper Chase

One-and-Done Verification: A concise functional-limitations letter from a licensed provider triggers accommodations for the school year/case duration. No serial fishing expeditions for “more detail.”

C. Accessibility First, Not Eventually

No-Launch Without WCAG : State agencies and courts must certify WCAG 2.1 AA compliance before deploying portals or forms. Independent audits published quarterly—no self-graded reports.

Plain-Language Forms statewide for family and small-claims matters; dyslexia-friendly formats by default.

D. Put Skin in the Game

Budget Clawbacks for agencies that miss ADA timelines or digital compliance benchmarks two quarters in a row. Funds redirected to independent ADA remediation teams that parachute in and fix it.

Public Scorecards by district and by courthouse: identification rates, timelines hit/missed, accommodation approval rates, and user satisfaction.

E. Enforce Parental Rights in Family Court

Statutory Presumption : If a parent requests ADA accommodations that are denied or delayed, the court must consider the denial’s impact on case outcomes and bar adverse inferences tied to unaccommodated disability symptoms.

Independent ADA Counsel Pool funded by clawbacks, not taxpayers: limited-scope representation to force compliance fast.

What Parents and Litigants Can Do Now (While Annapolis Stalls)

Paper Trail Like a Pro : Submit ADA requests by email and certified mail. Ask for a written decision by a date certain. Restate the functional need in plain language (“I experience panic attacks; I need 10-minute breaks every 45 minutes”).

Escalate with Framing : When you file OCR/DOJ complaints, frame yours as part of a systemic pattern —missed timelines, excessive proof, inaccessible portals—not just a one-off dispute. Bureaucracies ignore anecdotes; they react to patterns.

Use Sunlight : Publish your redacted timeline and the exact denials. Tag state and county leaders. Demand to know which quarter your school or courthouse will meet WCAG.

Refuse the Shame Script: Invisible disability is not a character flaw. If the state needs two months to “believe” PTSD, the state has the problem—not you.

The Bottom Line

Maryland’s leaders speak fluently about compassion and inclusion. But until a mother with PTSD can get a 10-minute break without a three-month paper chase—and a teenager with dyslexia can click “file” without a tech degree—equity is just a brand strategy.

This isn’t a left-right fight about whether disability rights matter. It’s a fight about whether government keeps the promises it already made. The right-of-center position is simple: Rights before rhetoric. Outcomes before optics. Accountability before applause.

When Maryland measures success by press conferences instead of parent outcomes, it teaches families a cruel lesson: in this state, the accommodation you need most is patience—and you can’t learn on an empty promise.