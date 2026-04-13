Kanaiyah Ward was 16 years old, in the custody of the Maryland Department of Human Services, and placed alone in a Baltimore hotel room with a bottle of more than 350 Benadryl pills. She had visible marks on her body from prior suicide attempts. The person supervising her wasn’t a guardian — DHS called them a “chaperone.” On September 22, 2025, she was found unresponsive. She didn’t survive.

On Monday, the last day of Maryland’s 2026 legislative session, the state Senate passed House Bill 980 — Kanaiyah’s Law — by a vote of 45 to 0. The House had already passed it 127-0 in March. Governor Moore is expected to sign it.

For anyone who has dealt with Maryland’s child welfare system — as a parent, a guardian, a kinship caregiver, or a family trying to get a child placed somewhere safe — the bill’s three core provisions are worth understanding.

No More Unlicensed Placements

The most immediate change: DHS is now legally prohibited from placing children in unlicensed settings. That means no more hotels, no more homeless shelters, no more social services offices used as de facto housing. The department had already stopped the practice by policy after Kanaiyah’s death, but as the bill’s sponsor, Del. Mike Griffith (R-Cecil and Harford), put it during testimony: “Something that can be done with a pen can be undone with a pen.” The law makes the prohibition permanent and statutory.

Background Checks Tied to Guardianship Assistance

For families in court-appointed guardianship arrangements, the bill adds a requirement that all adults living in the home complete a criminal history records check. The enforcement mechanism is financial — if adults in the home don’t complete the check, the household loses access to the state’s guardianship assistance program.

This is the provision most likely to directly affect Father & Co. readers. If you are a kinship caregiver, a grandparent guardian, or a non-custodial parent involved in any guardianship proceeding, this requirement will apply to every adult in your home. DHS has said it anticipates needing at least a dozen new background screening analysts to handle the volume.

An Independent Ombudsman — With Real Authority

The bill creates a Child Welfare Ombudsman, appointed by the Attorney General with Senate confirmation, serving a five-year term. The ombudsman must be an attorney with expertise in child welfare, custody and guardianship, appeals, and due process. Their job is to investigate complaints from children in out-of-home placements and advocate for kids inside a system that has repeatedly failed to advocate for itself.

This is the provision that should matter most to families who have watched complaints disappear into DHS bureaucracy. An independent ombudsman with a confirmed appointment and removal-for-cause protection is structurally different from an internal review process. Whether it functions that way in practice will depend on who gets appointed and how aggressively the office pursues its mandate — but the architecture is right.

Why a Republican Carried This Bill

Griffith grew up in foster care. He has been outspoken for years about the gap between what the system promises and what it delivers. His framing during the session was direct: “If I had left my child alone in a hotel room and they died of an overdose, I would be arrested. If Kanaiyah had died in police custody, there would be protests and press conferences. She deserves more from a state that completely failed her.”

That framing — equal accountability regardless of who holds power over a child — is one that resonates well beyond partisan lines. The 272-0 combined vote across both chambers reflects it.

Kanaiyah’s mother, Brooke Ward, testified in February wearing a hoodie printed with her daughter’s photo. “I hope that you don’t think we are here to just memorialize the loss,” she told the House Judiciary Committee. “We are hoping that the young men and women who need the help get it, and that the systems they rely upon to protect and serve them actually work.”

The law won’t bring Kanaiyah back. But for the families still inside this system — trying to protect children, navigate guardianship proceedings, or hold DHS accountable — it changes the rules in ways that are concrete and enforceable.

Sources: Maryland Department of Legislative Services fiscal note for HB 980; FOX45 News; WYPR; CBS Baltimore; The Baltimore Sun; LegiScan Maryland