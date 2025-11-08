Annapolis, MD — November 8, 2025

Maryland’s judges, magistrates, and judicial appointees are again under a transparency spotlight as the state’s high court reminds them of their annual duty to file detailed financial disclosure statements by April 30.

The rule, quietly enforced under General Provisions § 5-610 and Maryland Rules 18-603 and 18-604, covers nearly everyone in a robe — from the Supreme Court of Maryland to district judges and even part-time magistrates. Yet the process remains largely hidden from the public it’s meant to reassure.

A Transparency System Few Marylanders Know Exists

Each disclosure lists a judge’s real-estate holdings, investments, debts, outside income, and gifts worth more than $250. On paper, the idea is simple: expose potential financial conflicts before they erode judicial impartiality.

In practice, however, the system operates in near silence. Statements are filed with the Administrative Office of the Courts (Human Resources Division) in Annapolis, and while they are technically public records, there’s no searchable online database. Members of the public must specifically request a copy, and few even know they can.

Watchdog advocates say that defeats the purpose. “Disclosure without accessibility isn’t transparency,” one Annapolis-based reformer told MDBayNews. “Marylanders can’t hold judges accountable for conflicts they can’t see.”

What Judges Must Report

The instructions released by the Supreme Court span nearly twenty pages of definitions and schedules:

Schedule A – Real Property: List every property interest, including rental or mineral rights, with county and state location.

Schedule B – Corporations & Business Interests: Report stocks, mutual funds, or ownership stakes.

Schedule C – Credit Interests: Cover bonds, notes, and obligations.

Schedule D – Gifts: Disclose gifts over $250, except those from close relatives.

Schedule E – Outside Income: Honoraria or consulting payments unrelated to court work.

Schedule F – Liabilities: List loans and debts beyond typical credit cards.

Schedules G & H: Employment of spouses or dependents that could pose conflicts.

Schedule I: Optional — for anything not captured elsewhere.

Judicial candidates must also file before appearing on the ballot, ensuring voters can assess potential entanglements before Election Day.

Privacy vs. Public Trust

The Judiciary cautions filers to avoid listing personal data such as Social Security numbers or full addresses, acknowledging the risk of identity theft. That same caution, critics argue, has led to over-redaction and minimal public visibility.

The disclosures are a balancing act between security and accountability — a test of whether the state’s judicial branch believes the people have the right to scrutinize those who interpret their laws.

Why It Matters

In an era when Maryland courts face rising questions about bias, recusals, and unequal treatment, the financial-disclosure system is one of the few mechanisms allowing a glimpse behind the bench. Whether it functions as genuine oversight or bureaucratic formality may determine how much confidence the public retains in its courts.

For access or filing information, the Judiciary posts official forms at

👉 mdcourts.gov/reference/financialdisclosure.html.