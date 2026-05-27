Father & Co.

Father & Co.

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
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Maryland, Illinois, and numerous other cases expose the same national scandal: child welfare agencies lose kids, blur the labels, delay records, dodge trafficking questions, and then ask for more power or immunity. Maryland merged “runaway” and “unknown whereabouts,” making disappearances harder to read. Illinois produced FOIA numbers showing 166 missing foster children and 22 abducted children, then reportedly tried to muddy the data.

https://luthmann.substack.com/p/foia-bombshell-reveals-child-sex

National advocates warn missing foster youth are prime targets for traffickers. So stop calling this an accounting anomaly. Audit every state. Publish weekly missing-child dashboards. Track benefits attached to missing children. Follow the money. Find the kids. Jail the predators.

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