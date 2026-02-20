Maryland Father Indicted in International Parental Kidnapping Case
A Howard County man has been indicted on international parental kidnapping charges, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice through the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Maryland.
Federal prosecutors allege that the father removed his child from the United States and retained the child abroad in violation of custody rights. The charge was brought under the International Parental Kidnapping Crime Act (IPKCA), a federal statute that makes it a crime to remove or retain a child outside the U.S. with intent to obstruct lawful parental rights.
The indictment was returned in the U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland. If convicted, the defendant faces potential federal penalties, including prison time.
What This Case Represents
At first glance, this appears to be a straightforward criminal matter. But for families navigating custody disputes — especially those involving international ties — it highlights a complicated and often painful reality: when custody battles cross borders, they can escalate from family court disputes to federal criminal prosecutions.
The IPKCA was designed to prevent one parent from unilaterally removing a child to another country in order to avoid U.S. custody orders. In many cases, these situations arise during high-conflict custody disputes where trust has completely broken down.
But these cases are rarely simple.
Family court battles can be emotionally explosive. Parents often believe they are acting in the “best interests” of their child — even when doing so violates a court order. In cross-border situations, differences in legal systems, cultural ties, and extended family connections can further complicate matters.
That does not excuse violating a lawful custody order. But it does underscore how fragile and combustible modern family disputes have become.
The Federal Layer
Most custody disputes are handled in state courts. When a parent takes a child across state lines without permission, that typically remains a state-level matter.
Cross an international border, however, and the stakes change dramatically.
Federal law now enters the picture. Extradition issues can arise. Diplomatic channels may become involved. International treaties such as the Hague Convention on the Civil Aspects of International Child Abduction can be triggered.
In short, what began as a family court dispute can quickly become a matter involving federal prosecutors and international legal cooperation.
The Bigger Question for Families
At Father & Co., we consistently emphasize two truths:
Court orders matter.
The family court system is deeply strained and often fails to de-escalate conflict before it spirals.
When communication collapses and one parent feels cornered — whether financially, emotionally, or legally — desperate decisions sometimes follow. The consequences, however, can be life-altering.
Federal prison is not a family court remedy. It is a blunt instrument.
The long-term casualty in these cases is often the child — caught between legal systems, parents, and nations.
Due Process Still Applies
An indictment is not a conviction. The charges are allegations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.
As this case proceeds, it will move through the federal judicial system, where evidence must be presented and tested.
For families watching from the sidelines — particularly those in cross-border custody situations — this case serves as a sobering reminder:
If you are in a custody dispute involving international travel, consult qualified legal counsel before making any decision. Acting unilaterally can transform a family court problem into a federal criminal case overnight.
At Father & Co., we will continue to cover cases where family disputes intersect with federal power — not to sensationalize them, but to understand how policy, law, and parental conflict collide in the real world.
Because when systems fail to de-escalate conflict, families often pay the price.
Best interest of the child was designed to enable courts to prolong litigation, hire court appointed experts with interchangeable hats (gal, custody evaluator, parental supervisor, reunification therapist, parenting coordinator…) and violate 14th amendment rights which give parents the right to bring up their children. Children are trafficked through family court by a profit model where custody is sold- and healthy parents - with no substantiations of abuse and no medical findings of unfitness exist - never see their children again as a result of seeking a divorce. Hundreds of thousands of dollars are often paid per case and very rarely - despite all the paid experts who linger for years on the demanded payroll- ever allow for both parents to raise their children freely and without ongoing payments for access to lawyers and psychologists. The evidence is already out there and known. Money and profit is permitted to destroy our families under the guise of the child’s best interest - determined not by medical experts but by attorneys.
The Hague Convention does not work if a country does not want to send back the recalcitrant parent and/or the child.
Federal law addresses the criminal act of parental abduction, distinct from the civil rules of the PKPA. The International Parental Kidnapping Crime Act (IPKCA), found in 18 U.S.C. 1204, makes it a federal offense to remove or retain a child under age 16 outside the United States with the intent to obstruct the lawful exercise of parental rights. A violation of this statute is punishable by fine, imprisonment for up to three years, or both.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and federal prosecutors may become involved in these international cases when the left-behind parent seeks criminal intervention. The IPKCA augments the civil process provided by the Hague Convention on the Civil Aspects of International Child Abduction, which remains the primary mechanism for the return of abducted children. The IPKCA includes defenses, such as a parent fleeing domestic violence.
However, in a New Jersey case, Innes v. Marzano-Lesnevich, 435 N.J. Super. 198 (App. Div. 2014), aff’d as modified, 224 N.J. 584 (2016), 87 A.3d 775 (2014), even though the father sued and won nearly $1 MILLION dollars against the ex-wife's lawfirm for causing an international custody kidnapping, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and legal malpractice, the father never got the child back from the mother's home country of Spain. The mother went to jail, but the child lived with the maternal grandparents in Spain.
A father whose child was spirited to Spain by his former spouse has won a nearly $1 million verdict against the New Jersey law firm that represented the ex-wife.
A jury in Bergen County, N.J., awarded $950,000 to Roy Innes and his daughter in their suit against Lesnevich & Marzano-Lesnevich and name partner Madeline Marzano-Lesnevich, the New Jersey Law Journal reports. The suit faulted the law firm for releasing the child’s passport to the mother, Maria Jose Carrascosa.
At the time of the verdict of the lawsuit in 2011, the child was 11 years old. She remained in Spain during her minority where she was raised by her grandparents. The mother, Carrascosa, returned to the United States without the girl in 2006 and spent over 8 years in prison.
Marzano-Lesnevich’s husband, Walter Lesnevich, represented the law firm. He called the case a “nightmare” and told the NLJ it establishes “a new standard of responsibility by a matrimonial lawyer to their nonclient.”
The law firm got the passport along with the case files after Carrascosa fired her prior lawyer. Lesnevich says his wife did release the passport, but she didn’t know she was supposed to act as trustee.
Notice how the lawfirm failed to accept blame for the problem and attempted to deflect and gaslight--The attorney representing the lawfirm, husband Walter Lesnevich said: “Everybody feels very sorry for the father so they just threw out the book and changed the law up and down,” he told the National Law Journal.
As for interstate child custody matters, Federal law intervenes not to create custody orders, but to ensure that orders issued by one state are recognized and enforced by others. The Parental Kidnapping Prevention Act (PKPA), codified at 28 U.S.C. 1738, mandates that states give “full faith and credit” to a custody determination made by a court of another state. This federal statute discourages a parent from moving a child to a different jurisdiction in search of a more favorable ruling, a practice known as “jurisdictional shopping.”
The PKPA establishes clear rules for determining which state has authority to issue or modify an order. It prioritizes the child’s “Home State,” defined as where the child has lived with a parent for at least six consecutive months before the custody action began. The state that issues the initial custody determination retains “continuing exclusive jurisdiction” as long as the child or at least one parent remains a resident of that state. A different state may modify the original order only if the initial state court no longer has jurisdiction or has formally declined to exercise it.