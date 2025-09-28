Father & Co.

Conrad Riker
28m

Being male is a profound disability in courts of law (63% increased sentencing guidelines). Much more so in feminised, unconstitutional courts of inequity.

One million Americans were executed by their mothers in 2023 without trial. By family courts operating with "the best interests of the child" apparently letting the right to life be trumped by mothers' lifestyle concerns.

It's not right. It's not fair. It's not equitable. It's not conditional. It's 10,000 hearings per working day incentivising women to file 70% of all divorces because they get payouts and the pleasure of enslaving another human being with the power of the state.

