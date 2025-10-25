Father & Co.

Father & Co.

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Maryann Petri's avatar
Maryann Petri
1m

EXCELLENT ARTICLE, these poor babies. Where is the FBI??

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Michael "Thunder" Phillips
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture