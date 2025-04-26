Loving a Wounded Lion: How to Support a Man Who’s Survived Parental Alienation and Narcissistic Abuse
It's not easy loving someone who's been through hell — but your love might just be the bridge back to trust, hope, and healing.
He doesn’t talk about it much.
Not the way it really was. The custody battles. The character assassination. The years he spent trying to prove he wasn’t what she said he was.
He might joke about “crazy exes” or brush it off as “just a rough patch,” but if you’re lucky enough to be close to a man who’s survived narcissistic abuse and alienation from his ch…