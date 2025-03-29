Locked Out of Justice: How the COVID-19 Court Closures Enabled Abusers and Alienated Parents
Negative effects continue to be felt by the victimized parents.
When COVID-19 swept across the world in 2020, it brought everything to a halt—including justice. For those of us already entangled in high-conflict divorce and child custody battles, the closure of family courts didn’t just delay proceedings—it left us defenseless. While public health demanded shutdowns, the unintended consequences for vulnerable parent…