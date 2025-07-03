Let the Child Be Heard: How Virginia’s New Law Empowers Truth and Justice in Family Court
“A voice silenced is a truth denied.”
For far too long, that’s been the quiet tragedy playing out in family courtrooms across America—especially in high-conflict custody and visitation battles where children are the most impacted, yet too often the least heard.
Father & Co. is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, cons…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Father & Co. to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.