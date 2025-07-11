Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler: What Their Custody Battle Reveals About Modern Fatherhood and Family Court Trends
Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler’s post-divorce custody saga has taken a significant turn—one that not only impacts their three children but reflects broader societal debates around fatherhood, accountability, and the family court system’s evolving role. As of June 2025, Cavallari now holds primary custody of their three children—Camden (12), Jaxon (11)…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Father & Co. to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.