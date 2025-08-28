For families caught in South Carolina’s Summerville and Dorchester family courts, the promise of justice has collapsed into a nightmare. Behind the closed doors of these courtrooms, parents say they’ve endured not only bias, but outright abuse — intimidation, human rights violations, and a machine designed to drain them of money and dignity while tearing children from their lives.

At the center of this storm is former South Carolina Representative turned Judge Mandy Kimmons. Her tenure on the Dorchester bench has become infamous among parents who lived through it. Their accounts, taken alongside ongoing cases like that of William Sewell, reveal a disturbing pattern: family courts functioning less as guardians of children and more as weapons of control, profit, and power.

And for Sewell and another parent, Lee, this betrayal cuts even deeper: both men are military veterans who once served their country, only to return home and face what they describe as systematic torture from their own courts.

Mechanic vs. Machine: William Sewell’s Fight

In Summerville, William Sewell — a mechanic, veteran, and father representing himself — has faced what he calls “judicial and attorney misconduct in plain sight.” Ordered to pay nearly $25,000 in GAL and attorney fees despite having no substantial income, Sewell is now at risk of contempt. His case, scheduled for a final hearing on June 9, 2025, has drawn attention because of what it exposes:

Imbalance of power : Sewell has been self-represented while his ex has enjoyed legal teams backed by resources he cannot match.

Financial coercion : Despite an imputed income of less than $30,000 a year, he has faced more than $83,000 in fees over twelve months.

Judicial bias: Sewell alleges collusion between attorneys and judges, including rulings that leave him with negligible custody time and relentless financial penalties.

His words are blunt: “Best interest of who — my kid or the courts?”

For a veteran who once defended American freedoms abroad, the irony of being stripped of his rights at home is not lost.

“Crazy Town”: Lee’s Experience Under Judge Kimmons

While Sewell continues to battle in Summerville, another parent, Lee — also a veteran — has gone on record about what he endured in Dorchester under Judge Mandy Kimmons. His accounts — raw, unfiltered, and at times enraged — echo the very patterns Sewell describes.

“After the initial shock of family court, it’s now crazy town. From then on you fight against a psychopath. She never stopped! She always repeated it. She gave us the hammer and came back for more.”

Lee says his attempts at mediation were blocked, his home was repeatedly visited by police for bench warrants tied to alimony, and he was ultimately forced to leave the state to escape what he calls “torment.”

“Kimmons did the same to me and I had to move out of state to avoid further jail time. The whole thing was a nightmare and made no sense. Cops always coming by my house and wanting to search it for my bench warrant in alimony. I tried to mediate and was told no.”

From Punishment to Systematic Torture

Lee’s testimony takes the allegations further. What he describes is not simply “bias” or “bad judging,” but a deliberate system of psychological and physical torment.

“She has torture methods — it’s all the same. Not one time she said just pay when you can. It’s always jail, over and over. She was mad at me for missing court and the cop picked me up. She dragged me off suicide watch asking her if she could find some lighter punishment. She said six months. She was mad over a no-show. Jail, you got no rights. She puts people in places of no way to complain.”

For Lee, who has experienced violence and terrorism overseas, the comparison is chilling: he equates Kimmons’ courtroom to systematic torture.

Beyond One Judge: A Network of Collusion

Lee is clear that Kimmons didn’t act in isolation. In his words, the abuses in Dorchester were part of a small, entrenched network that fed off intimidation and repetition.

“Exposure is good but they won’t stop willingly. They waste their lives on this torture and money. They are cowards, so they need a million colors of themselves. And last we got the worst torture done by the worst cowards. I’ve seen cowards do this same stuff before… It’s a lawyer Kimmons and Wheeler. Three losers in court. Cowards don’t do anything alone.”

The mention of Jason Wheeler, an attorney also involved in William Sewell’s Summerville case, underscores a larger theme: litigants aren’t just battling a single judge, but a system of attorneys, judges, and local power players who reinforce each other’s decisions and punish anyone who resists.

Lee insists this pattern of collusion is what makes the system so hard to confront — intimidation is multiplied when lawyers fear each other, judges protect each other, and litigants have nowhere to turn.

Exposure as Resistance

Lee emphasizes that the family court system in South Carolina is not simply broken — it is deliberately structured as a money machine:

“The system is already set up for the money to have. They are running around trying to protect themselves.”

This focus on financial extraction echoes Sewell’s description of being forced to pay tens of thousands of dollars in fees on a mechanic’s salary. The structure ensures that wealth, not justice, determines outcomes — and parents who cannot keep up are simply discarded.

For Lee, exposure is the only antidote.

“Will gets a lot of attention. And that’s good because they hate that exists and people read it.”

The attention Sewell’s case has garnered, he argues, is exactly what the court fears most: sunlight on the process, eyes on the abuse, families refusing to stay silent.

Lee also paints Kimmons in stark terms:

“Kimmons is a fucking ticking time bomb. She’s very loud and needy. Cowards together are the most boring fucks to take up space. Watch them next time you see them.”

What looks like unchecked power from the outside, he suggests, is often just fear and desperation masquerading as authority.

“A Fragile System”: Veterans’ Perspective

For both Sewell and Lee — men who once wore the uniform of the United States military — the abuses they endured in family court carry a deeper betrayal.

“Family court ain’t changing so it’s important to ask the community why they are there. To play jail-happy? They waste more time and energy than anyone. Three of them in court like wolves. I didn’t serve my country to protect that.”

Lee says the intimidation he faced in Dorchester never made him afraid of the judges or lawyers themselves, but of what their unchecked power revealed about the system.

“Nobody should be scared of them. They don’t leave the nest… It’s a fragile system and all cowards. Point out it’s fake and all stories the same. Everyone is made to serve jail.”

For him, exposure is not just about accountability — it’s about restoring trust in the very idea of justice. Families, he argues, need stories that make the abuse visible and show the system for what it is: fragile, cowardly, and unsustainable once confronted.

“People care about this but need to know what to do. They need stories to read and watch the losers get mad. It’s believable and nobody cared about how big it is. I hear they got insiders so talk to good officials.”

As veterans, both men view their family court ordeals not just as personal tragedies, but as betrayals of the very principles they once served to defend.

A Culture of Fear in Summerville and Dorchester

Both Sewell and Lee point to an entrenched culture where intimidation, not justice, rules. Lee describes the “three stooges” playing court, mocking the collusion between judges and lawyers. Sewell has called out the same machine — where parents are stripped of resources and left without hope.

In both counties, litigants left courtrooms not with closure, but with deeper wounds, financial ruin, and children pulled further away.

Conclusion: From Dysfunction to Atrocity

The parallel testimonies of Sewell and Lee — both veterans — make clear that South Carolina’s family courts have crossed far beyond the bounds of normal dysfunction. These are not isolated grievances, nor the bitterness of losing parents. They are consistent accounts of systemic abuse, intimidation, and what parents themselves now describe as systematic torture.

The elephant in the room is this: if men who once wore the uniform to defend American freedom now describe their treatment in family court as torture, then Dorchester and Summerville courts are not merely failing families — they are committing human rights abuses.

The question now is whether South Carolina will continue to protect judges like Mandy Kimmons, attorneys like Jason Wheeler, and the networks that enable them — or whether it will finally confront the damage done in its family courts.