Justice Denied: The Impeachment Files (Part 2)
The Judicial Guild No One Voted For — Inside the American Inns of Court
“No one elected them. No one regulates them. And yet they sit behind closed doors shaping the justice system that rules over you.”
Behind the marble walls of America’s courthouses, far from the public eye, a private guild of judges, lawyers, and legal elites operates with astonishing influence. It’s called the American Inns of Court, and if you’ve never …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Father & Co. to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.