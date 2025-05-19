Judges with a Financial Stake in Your Case? Why That’s a Constitutional Crisis
Imagine stepping into a courtroom believing justice will be served, only to discover that the judge overseeing your case has a financial interest in the outcome. This isn’t just a nightmare scenario—it’s a reality playing out in family courts across the country. While most Americans believe judges are impartial arbiters of the law, recent scrutiny revea…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Father & Co. to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.