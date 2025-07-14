Father & Co.

Father & Co.

Discussion about this post

You hit this one on the head! It’s happening in plain sight. It’s hard to imagine this has been going on for so long and destroying people’s lives. I can’t believe our own government has allowed a system to operate this way under the cover of darkness.

It's quite revealing that in many domestic violence cases most states don't allow for mediation or ADR cases because it says it intimidates the purported "victims", but in Maryland, that doesn't seem to matter, so long as the "gravy train" keeps flowing. These so-called "judges" are saying, "Damn the victims; I'm laughing all the way to the bank".

