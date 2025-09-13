South Carolina’s family courts were never meant to be debtor’s prisons. They were never meant to strip veterans, fathers, and struggling parents of due process, dignity, or even their basic mental health protections. Yet in courtroom after courtroom, Judge Mandy Kimmons has weaponized her position to create a cycle of contradictions, contempt findings, and jail sentences that function less like justice and more like an extortion racket.

Newly surfaced court orders in the McGhee case and a federal VA OIG complaint tell the same story William Sewell has been living for years: a judge out of her depth, scribbling contradictions into orders, dismissing medical realities, and using the blunt hammer of contempt to funnel parents into jail.

The McGhee Orders: Contradictions and Scribbles

In January 2023, a South Carolina family court judge terminated Lee Henry McGhee’s child support obligations effective April 1, 2022. The record was clear: only spousal support continued.

Yet in March 2025, Judge Mandy Kimmons signed a contempt order stating McGhee owed $46,150.25 in arrears—without clarifying whether these arrears were spousal or improperly inflated with child support that had already been canceled. Her notes were so illegible that parties and clerks alike struggled to understand them. One line dismissively stated McGhee “has a degree and should have a job,” as if decades of mental health treatment and VA records could be erased with a stroke of her pen.

This wasn’t an oversight. It was negligence—if not outright incompetence. Contradictory orders don’t just confuse litigants; they make compliance impossible. By structuring the orders this way, Kimmons virtually guaranteed McGhee would face contempt again.

The VA Complaint: Jail-for-Profit and Suicide Watch

The McGhee records would be troubling enough, but the VA OIG complaint filed in 2024 exposes something darker.

According to the sworn complaint:

Sheriffs were used as debt collectors for Judge Kimmons, arresting McGhee repeatedly at home, sometimes in front of family. Deputies even searched his house and shed on his ex-wife’s word alone—a blatant misuse of police authority.

McGhee was jailed despite being under treatment for PTSD, depression, and anxiety at a VA hospital. He told jail staff he was suicidal and was placed in a straitjacket in a tiny cell for a week.

While on suicide watch, Kimmons dragged him into court via video , ignoring his pleas for a lesser sentence and disregarding medical warnings. Instead, she handed him another three months in jail for contempt.

Guards and clerks allegedly admitted they were shocked at how many people Kimmons jailed, with one clerk confirming she even asked ex-spouses for approval on decisions—an astonishing breach of neutrality.

The complaint accuses Kimmons of running a “conveyor belt to jail if no pay” system, describing her as greedy, inexperienced, and openly abusive: “She doesn’t hide it. She is the worst of the worst.”

Parallels to William Sewell’s Case

These revelations mirror what William Sewell has been saying since his trial under Kimmons in 2024:

Contradictions in Orders : Sewell’s evidence of fraud and misconduct was ignored while Kimmons allowed GAL Jason Wheeler and attorney Donnie Gamache to stack up $100,000+ in fees. Like McGhee, Sewell was left in a “moving target” system of contradictions designed to keep him in contempt.

Disability Ignored : Sewell never formally filed for ADA accommodations, but his own trauma symptoms were plain to see. The court made no effort to recognize or address them, leaving him at a severe disadvantage against attorneys and a GAL with deep pockets.

Contempt as Default : Both men describe the same formula: Rule to Show Cause → Contempt → Jail. For Kimmons, contempt isn’t a last resort—it’s the entire playbook.

Financial Exploitation: Whether through inflated arrears (McGhee) or GAL/attorney billing (Sewell), the end result is the same: families stripped of money under threat of jail.

A Pattern of Negligence and Abuse

Taken together, these cases reveal a consistent pattern in Judge Mandy Kimmons’ courtroom:

Negligence : Issuing contradictory orders that trap litigants in a cycle of arrears.

Inexperience : Scribbled, illegible orders that reduce justice to anger notes in the margins.

Incompetence : Ignoring medical records, VA treatment, and obvious disability struggles.

Abuse of Position : Using sheriffs as debt collectors, threatening jail reflexively, and allowing ex-spouses undue influence.

Profit Motive: Treating family court like a revenue stream—arrears, fines, and fees enforced by incarceration.

This is not just judicial error. It is systemic misconduct that destroys families, bankrupts veterans, and pushes vulnerable parents into suicidal crises.

The Bigger Picture: A Conveyor Belt Courtroom

Judge Mandy Kimmons’ courtroom is not a forum of justice. It is a conveyor belt:

Step 1 : Scribble an order, inflate the arrears, or enforce GAL/attorney fees.

Step 2 : Ignore disability, ignore evidence, ignore fairness.

Step 3 : Rule to show cause, find contempt, send to jail.

Step 4: Repeat, with more arrears piled on top.

For McGhee, this meant suicidal despair in a straitjacket cell. For Sewell, it meant financial ruin and the destruction of his parental relationship. For South Carolina, it means a family court system run not by justice, but by negligence, incompetence, and abuse.

Conclusion: The Worst of the Worst

The VA complaint calls Judge Mandy Kimmons “the worst of the worst.” The McGhee records show she can’t even issue consistent, legible orders. The Sewell case shows she enables attorney exploitation while ignoring disability or financial struggles.

Together, these cases make one thing clear: Mandy Kimmons has no business on the bench. Her rulings are not justice—they are negligence scribbled into law, enforced with a jailhouse key.

South Carolina’s families deserve better than a judge who turns trauma into profit and courtrooms into conveyor belts to contempt.