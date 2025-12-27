A custody dispute out of Suffolk, Virginia has reignited a hard but necessary conversation about how family courts, law enforcement, and parents navigate joint custody—especially when one parent has primary physical custody and the other has joint legal custody.

According to documents and reporting from WTKR News 3, Breone’a Haskett Lee, 32, was charged in mid-December with two counts of violating a court order after allegedly taking her two young daughters out of Virginia and enrolling them in school in Texas. The children—Angel Blake, 7, and A’Briella Blake, 6—were not considered endangered at any point, and Lee has publicly disputed the charges.

At the heart of the case is a familiar problem in modern custody law: what joint custody actually allows—and where it clearly does not.

What the Court Order Says—and Why It Matters

An August 2025 order from the Portsmouth Juvenile & Domestic Relations District Court granted joint legal custody to both parents, while awarding primary physical custody to the children’s father. The mother was granted “reasonable and liberal parenting time.”

That distinction is critical.

Joint legal custody means shared decision-making on major issues like education and healthcare.

Primary physical custody means one parent controls the children’s day-to-day residence.

Police allege Lee crossed that line by taking the children out of state without permission and enrolling them in Texas schools—an action that, if proven, interferes directly with the father’s physical custody rights.

On December 16, Suffolk police obtained warrants under Virginia law for “violation of court order outside the Commonwealth,” coordinating with Dallas authorities. Lee later told WTKR she was filing a motion to dismiss the warrants and that the children were already on their way back to Virginia.

A Criminal Case—or a Civil Dispute Gone Wrong?

From a center-right perspective, enforcing custody orders matters. If one parent can unilaterally relocate children across state lines during visitation—especially with steps suggesting permanence like school enrollment—court orders become meaningless.

Virginia law reflects this concern. Taking a child out of state in clear violation of a custody order can rise to a felony. That authority exists to protect stability and prevent one parent from rewriting custody terms on their own.

But this case also illustrates the danger of escalation when orders are vague.

The custody order reportedly did not spell out explicit travel restrictions, relocation notice requirements beyond statutory language, or school-enrollment limitations during visitation. Those ambiguities often push disputes out of civil court—where they belong—and into criminal enforcement, even when no safety threat exists.

Lee’s defense rests on that gray area: joint legal custody, undefined visitation boundaries, and a dispute that arguably should have been handled through contempt or modification proceedings rather than arrest warrants.

Why These Cases Keep Happening

This Suffolk case is not unique. Across Virginia and the country, family courts issue custody orders that sound cooperative on paper but fail in practice. Terms like “reasonable,” “liberal,” and “joint” leave too much open to interpretation—especially in high-conflict cases.

When one parent feels shut out, some attempt self-help.

When the other feels violated, police get called.

Children are caught in the middle.

Law enforcement, including the Suffolk Police Department, is then forced to referee disputes that were never meant to be criminal in the first place.

A Broader Systemic Problem

This case exposes two uncomfortable truths at once:

Custody orders must be enforced. Primary physical custody means something, and interstate withholding cannot be normalized or excused simply because parents share legal custody. The system invites abuse and confusion. Poorly drafted orders, inconsistent enforcement, and weaponized allegations turn family court into a trapdoor—one wrong move and a civil dispute becomes a criminal case.

For parents, the lesson is sobering: do not assume joint custody equals unlimited freedom. For courts, the message is clear: orders must be precise, enforceable, and designed to prevent escalation—not trigger it.

Until then, cases like this will continue to surface—quietly resolved, publicly damaging, and deeply unsettling for families already under strain.

About this coverage:

This article is published jointly by VABayNews and Father & Co., which focus on custody enforcement, parental rights, and systemic failures in family court that harm children and parents alike.