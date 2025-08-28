J.D. Vance, the Vice President and former Ohio Senator, has emerged as one of the most prominent conservative voices questioning the impact of no-fault divorce on American families. While he has not proposed legislative changes to repeal or restrict such laws, his commentary has struck a nerve in a nation still divided over family structure, gender rights, and cultural values.

Vance’s 2021 Speech: A Direct Shot at the Sexual Revolution

In September 2021, speaking at Pacifica Christian High School in Orange County, California, Vance linked the advent of no-fault divorce to what he described as the damaging legacy of the 1960s sexual revolution.

“This is one of the great tricks that I think the sexual revolution pulled on the American populace,” Vance said. “These marriages were maybe even violent, but certainly they were unhappy. And so getting rid of them and making it easier for people to shift spouses like they change their underwear—that’s going to make people happier in the long term. But it really didn’t work out for the kids of those marriages.”

Vance framed divorce not just as a private decision but as a cultural turning point that undermined the family, leaving children to suffer the consequences.

Personal Experience and “Hillbilly Elegy” Roots

Vance often draws on his family’s tumultuous history as a lens for broader cultural critique. In his memoir Hillbilly Elegy, he described the chaotic, sometimes violent relationship between his grandparents. They separated for years but never divorced, ultimately staying together “till death do us part.”

To Vance, their endurance—despite dysfunction—stands in contrast to modern marriages he sees as treated like dissolvable contracts. He has gone so far as to call the idea of discarding a spouse “like a piece of clothing” one of the “most dangerous assaults” on the family.

Clarifications and Criticism

Vance’s comments quickly sparked backlash. Women’s rights advocates argued that weakening or eliminating no-fault divorce would trap spouses—especially women—in abusive marriages. They warned that requiring proof of fault, such as adultery or physical cruelty, creates legal and financial hurdles many victims cannot overcome.

Some critics accused Vance of suggesting people should stay in violent marriages for the sake of children. His campaign later clarified that this interpretation was “bogus.” In 2022, a spokesperson emphasized that Vance’s point was not to defend abusive marriages but to challenge the progressive argument that easier divorce reduces domestic violence. Instead, he argued, domestic violence has increased among non-married couples, which he framed as evidence of “modern society’s war on families.”

No Policy Push—Yet

Despite the strong rhetoric, Vance has not introduced or supported legislation to roll back no-fault divorce. His campaign has said he does not support repealing current laws, but rather wants policies that encourage marriage stability and family resilience.

That said, his comments align with a broader cultural push on the right. House Speaker Mike Johnson and some advisors tied to Project 2025 have openly questioned no-fault divorce, suggesting the issue could return to the national agenda. For now, such proposals have not gained real legislative traction.

The Larger Debate

The controversy over Vance’s remarks underscores a deeper divide in American life: should marriage remain an enduring, almost unbreakable institution, or should personal happiness and safety come first—even if that means higher divorce rates?

Advocates of no-fault divorce stress that it has spared millions from legal battles and domestic captivity, providing a way out of irreparably broken marriages. Critics like Vance counter that the policy’s unintended legacy has been intergenerational dysfunction, with children bearing the brunt of instability.

Conclusion

Vance’s commentary may not translate into immediate policy, but it signals a larger cultural debate simmering beneath the surface of American politics. With conservatives increasingly focused on family stability as a political priority, the future of no-fault divorce could once again become a battleground issue—one where the stakes involve not just marital contracts, but the very definition of family itself.