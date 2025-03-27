Is Maryland Justice for Sale? The Financial Incentives Undermining Family Court Fairness
A Parent’s Perspective on Corruption, Incentives, and Injustice
When I first entered Maryland’s family court system, I believed—perhaps naïvely—that truth mattered. I believed that facts would speak louder than finances, that being a present and loving parent would hold weight. I was wrong. Like many other parents I’ve come to know, I attempted to represent myself because legal fees were simply unaffordable. We each…