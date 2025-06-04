Is It Ever Legal to Let a Child Drink? In Family Court, the Answer Depends on Who You Are.
When South Carolina father William Sewell submitted signed, notarized witness statements alleging that his ex allowed their 3- to 5-year-old daughter to sip from alcoholic seltzers—so much so that other children began asking if it was okay—he assumed the family court would take this seriously.
They didn’t.
Father & Co. is a reader-supported publication. T…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Father & Co. to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.