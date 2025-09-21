The brutal murder of Iryna Zorutska is not an isolated tragedy—it’s a reflection of a broken criminal-justice system that repeatedly releases violent offenders, only to watch them reoffend. It is also a devastating reminder of women’s heightened vulnerability to violence, not just from strangers, but from abusive partners who know how to manipulate courts and diversion programs.

We live in a time where ideology is driving criminal justice more than reality. And the price is measured in lives lost.

The Revolving Door of Violence

Zorutska’s murder, like the killing of Dacara Thompson before her, underscores a pattern we’ve seen across the country: the revolving door of justice. Violent criminals are arrested, released, and reoffend—sometimes within days.

Consider the data:

In New York City , nearly half of all violent felony arrests end with the offender being released before trial. According to NYPD statistics, about 43% of suspects arrested for violent felonies in 2022 were rearrested within a year —a direct result of bail reform laws that prioritize release over detention.

In Chicago , more than 60% of those arrested for violent crimes in 2021 were released without posting cash bail , thanks to reforms pushed by progressive lawmakers. Rearrest rates climbed steadily, with repeat gun offenders being the most common group to cycle back into custody.

In Los Angeles, the county’s “zero bail” policy led to at least 327 repeat offenders committing new crimes while awaiting trial in just the first three months of 2023, including carjackings, robberies, and assaults.

These are not anomalies—they are the predictable outcomes of a system that places offenders’ convenience over community safety.

Women as Primary Targets

For men, the risk of random violence exists, but it is far less constant. Women, however, face a triple vulnerability:

Strangers—random, unprovoked violence like the attacks on Zorutska and Thompson. Predators in the public square—mentally unstable offenders, many untreated, many released. Partners and ex-partners—the most dangerous category, because they combine access, knowledge, and manipulation.

Research from the Bureau of Justice Statistics shows that over 40% of female homicide victims are killed by an intimate partner. That means nearly half of the women who die by violence each year die at the hands of a man they once trusted.

But here’s the cruel twist: many of these men know how to work the system. Diversion programs and anger management courses become tools of manipulation. They complete the bare minimum, present themselves as “reformed,” and are granted custody or visitation rights—only to continue their abuse behind closed doors.

And when women resist, these same men often weaponize false accusations. Protective orders, custody filings, and criminal complaints become tools of revenge. In too many cases, the real victim ends up punished—sometimes even jailed—while the abuser gains power, as is the current situation with Giselle Smiel in San Diego County, CA.

Progressive Ideology, Real-World Consequences

This collapse in accountability is not random—it is the result of a deliberate policy shift. For years, progressive prosecutors and activist groups, many funded by donors like George Soros, have promoted “restorative justice” and “alternatives to incarceration.” The theory is simple: society is at fault for criminal behavior, so criminals deserve endless chances.

But theory crumbles in the face of reality. A violent predator is not a confused shoplifter. A repeat abuser is not a misguided teenager stealing sneakers. These are people who thrive on domination and control. And when the justice system offers them another chance, they don’t reform—they reload.

Examples abound:

In New York City , a man with 39 prior arrests was released on bail reform and soon after assaulted a woman on the subway.

In San Francisco , a homeless man with multiple violent charges walked free, only to stab a tech executive in broad daylight.

In Houston, a repeat offender charged with assault was released and, within weeks, murdered his ex-girlfriend.

These cases are not exceptions—they are warnings.

The Double Standard for Victims

While offenders are given second, third, and fourth chances, victims—especially women—are given none.

My friend Giselle currently sits in jail because of false accusations from her abusive ex-husband, who conveniently completed a diversion program. He now has custody of their children, while she, the victim, is punished. This is not justice—it’s inversion. It’s the system working backwards.

When women and mothers cannot trust the courts to protect them, the system ceases to function as justice at all. It becomes a machine for perpetuating abuse.

The Cost of Soft-on-Crime Policies

When politicians tout “equity” in criminal justice, what they rarely admit is that the cost is borne by ordinary citizens. By women like Zorutska. By mothers who find themselves erased from their children’s lives. By families who bury loved ones while prosecutors spin ideological talking points.

The numbers tell the story:

The U.S. recidivism rate for violent offenders is nearly 64% within eight years of release .

Domestic violence offenders, specifically, are among the most likely to reoffend, with studies showing between 40–60% repeat abuse within just two years.

And yet, countless jurisdictions continue to cycle them through diversion programs as if a check-in class could undo years of violent behavior.

These statistics are not just numbers—they are forecasts of the next victim.

What Must Be Done

If we are serious about protecting women, families, and communities, we must stop pretending that all offenders can be rehabilitated with soft programs and lenient policies. Some cannot. And for the safety of society, they must be removed from it.

Here’s where we start:

End catch-and-release policies for violent offenders. Violent crime must carry real consequences. Reform diversion programs so that abusers cannot manipulate them to regain access to their victims. Strengthen victim protections by ensuring that custody and visitation decisions prioritize safety, not paperwork. Hold prosecutors accountable when their ideological experiments lead directly to preventable deaths. Restore balance—justice should favor victims, not criminals.

Conclusion: Victims First, Not Criminals

The murder of Iryna Zorutska was not inevitable—it was preventable. It was the product of a justice system more concerned with protecting offenders than safeguarding victims. It was the result of politicians treating criminal justice as a progressive experiment rather than a moral duty.

Justice means protecting the innocent, not coddling the guilty. It means recognizing that violent men—whether strangers, predators, or abusive partners—pose a real and present danger that cannot be solved with therapy sessions and political slogans.

Until we embrace that truth, we will continue to read stories like Zorutska’s. And each one will stand as a damning indictment of a society that chose ideology over safety, criminals over victims, and softness over justice.

It’s time to choose differently. Because women’s lives depend on it.