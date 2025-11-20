Father & Co.

Father & Co.

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
JasonWickBatStroke's avatar
JasonWickBatStroke
11h

Thank you for this article and information. It’s much appreciated and needed.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Alan's avatar
Alan
12h

I am consolidating stories and cases. I'm fighting in a two federal cases and a state case right now, and will connect when I can in the future. Keep sharing people's stories, we'll make a difference. Custody should be 50|50 automatically unless harm to the child can be proven, or a parent and/or child request differently.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Michael "Thunder" Phillips
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture