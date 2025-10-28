Father & Co.

Father & Co.

User's avatar
Alan's avatar
Alan
5h

Does she have counsel? California seems to provide a constitutional right to counsel which the state would be required to provide, if she is unable. Criminal (any imprisonment possible) ✅ Yes (constitutional) according to U.S. Const. amend. VI; Cal. Const. art. I §15. Juvenile dependency / parental rights ✅ Yes (statutory & due process) Welf. & Inst. Code §§317, 317.5. Civil commitment / involuntary confinement ✅ Yes (due process) Welf. & Inst. Code §§5302, 5365. Civil contempt with possible jail ✅ Yes (due process) In re McCann. Ordinary civil matters (no liberty at stake) ❌ No Lassiter v. DSS.

