For years, Idaho parents have been saying the same thing in courtrooms, police stations, and legislative offices: the family court system is too slow, too vague, and too willing to let children get stuck in the middle of adult conflict.

Now, state lawmakers appear to be listening.

According to reporting by Idaho Business Review, Idaho’s bipartisan Child Custody and Domestic Relations Task Force is preparing a major reform bill aimed at modernizing child custody and family court laws that have not seen meaningful updates in nearly two decades.

The task force is co-chaired by Tammy Nichols and Heather Scott and includes lawmakers from both chambers, along with testimony from judges, attorneys, law enforcement officers, mental health professionals, and—most importantly—parents who have lived inside the system.

When “temporary” becomes permanent

One of the most common complaints heard during the task force’s five-stop statewide listening tour was how often “temporary” orders quietly become permanent reality.

Parents described protection orders and custody restrictions lasting months or even years without full evidentiary hearings. During that time, one parent may effectively lose meaningful contact with their child—without findings of fact, without a final ruling, and without a clear path forward.

By the time a case is finally resolved, the damage is often already done.

Children adapt to absence. Courts then cite that “new normal” as stability.

Enforcement that depends on the zip code

Another recurring issue is enforcement—or the lack of it.

Even when custody orders are clear, parents report that police frequently refuse to intervene, calling interference a “civil matter.” Prosecutors rarely pursue repeat violations. The result is a system where court orders can feel optional, and parents willing to ignore them face little consequence.

The task force’s draft legislation seeks to clarify that custody interference is not just a paperwork problem—it can be a criminal one—and that law enforcement needs clearer guidance and training to enforce orders consistently.

Recognizing abuse without weaponizing the system

Idaho’s current statutes focus heavily on physical abuse, leaving courts poorly equipped to address non-physical patterns such as coercive control—behaviors that isolate, intimidate, or economically restrict a parent or child over time.

At the same time, parents warned lawmakers that vague abuse definitions can be misused as a litigation weapon, shifting the burden onto the accused parent and dragging cases out for years.

Volunteer contributor Mila Wood emphasized the need for clearer definitions that protect real victims while reducing false or exaggerated claims that prolong conflict and drain families financially and emotionally.

Giving children a voice—without turning them into litigants

Another gap highlighted during public testimony is how often older children and teenagers are excluded entirely from proceedings that shape their daily lives.

The task force’s proposal would allow limited, age-appropriate input from older children, recognizing that teens are not passive property—but also avoiding turning them into decision-makers or pawns in parental disputes.

Carl Bjerke summarized the guiding principle succinctly: when parental rights and child safety collide, the system should err on the side of protecting children—without abandoning fairness or due process.

Why this matters beyond Idaho

What makes Idaho’s effort notable is what it is not.

This is not a reaction to a single tragedy. It is not framed as a culture war. And it is not driven by outside advocacy groups parachuting in with one-size-fits-all solutions.

Instead, it is a “catch-up” effort—lawmakers acknowledging that outdated statutes, unclear enforcement, and procedural drift have quietly harmed families for years.

The draft bill is expected to be introduced during the 2026 legislative session, with additional workshops and revisions likely. While lawmakers admit they cannot legislate judicial behavior directly, they believe clearer statutes can reduce ambiguity, shorten cases, and prevent children from being lost in procedural limbo.

For parents who have spent years asking the same unanswered questions—Why is this taking so long? Why won’t anyone enforce the order? Why doesn’t my child get a voice?—Idaho’s reform effort represents something rare in family court policy:

A serious attempt to fix the system before more families break.