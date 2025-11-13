BOISE, Idaho — After five public hearings, hundreds of pages of testimony, and a months-long review of custody practices, Idaho’s bipartisan task force released what may be the most comprehensive custody-court overhaul in the country. The package is short, inexpensive, and designed for immediate implementation.

Maryland could adopt it almost line-for-line.

In fact, Idaho’s recommendations align so closely with existing Maryland statutes that Annapolis could draft a reform bill in under 30 pages. The question now is whether Maryland’s legislative leadership — particularly the House Judiciary and Senate Judicial Proceedings committees — is willing to hold the first meaningful oversight hearings on custody courts in nearly a decade.

Below is the Idaho blueprint — and the Maryland statute numbers to make it law.

1. 30-Day Expiration on Ex Parte and “Temporary” Custody Orders

Idaho Identified the Problem

Temporary custody orders routinely lasted 12 to 24 months due to docket delays, judicial turnover, and repeated continuances — effectively becoming permanent without evidentiary review.

Idaho’s Fix

A hard 30-day limit unless criminal charges are filed or a full evidentiary hearing is completed.

Maryland Plug-In

Add the following to MD Family Law § 9-101.1:

“Any ex parte or temporary custody order shall automatically expire 30 days after issuance unless a full evidentiary hearing is held.”

Cost to Maryland: $0

Relevance

Maryland’s 2024 Judicial Annual Report shows that temporary custody orders exceeded 180 days in 38% of contested cases, the highest rate in the Mid-Atlantic region.

Budget Angle

The state’s legal-aid network spent $2.1 million last year litigating long-term temporary orders — Idaho’s reform cuts those costs at the source.

2. Mandatory Attorney-Fee Parity to Prevent “Financial Weaponization”

Idaho Identified the Problem

Wealthier parties used litigation volume and attorney rates as de facto custody weapons.

Idaho’s Fix

A “fee parity” rule: if one parent makes 3× the other’s income, the lower-income parent’s interim fees are automatically covered.

Maryland Plug-In

Amend MD Rule 1-341 and Family Law § 12-103:

“If one party’s gross income exceeds the other by at least 300%, the court shall award the lower-income party interim counsel fees sufficient to retain comparable representation.”

Maryland Example

In a Prince George’s County case, a $38,000-per-year mother faced $412,000 in adversarial legal fees — and lost custody anyway. Fee parity would have capped her exposure at roughly $40,000.

Budget Angle

Maryland families spent an estimated $212 million on custody litigation from 2018–2024 — much of it embedded in asymmetrical fee structures.

3. Add “Coercive Control” to Maryland’s Domestic-Violence Statute

Idaho Identified the Problem

Non-physical but harmful patterns — monitoring, isolation, financial control — were not recognized as “abuse” under statute, producing unsafe custody arrangements.

Idaho’s Fix

Codify coercive control using the UK and Washington State models.

Maryland Plug-In

Add to Family Law § 4-501(b)(1):

“‘Abuse’ includes a pattern of coercive control, including but not limited to isolation from support, surveillance, digital monitoring, or restriction of financial autonomy.”

Background

Maryland considered similar language in HB 1290 (2024) before it died in committee without a vote.

Public-Safety Angle

Maryland has the second-highest rate of DV-related attempted murders linked to coercive control in the region (2023 VPC analysis).

4. Require Law Enforcement to Enforce Custody Orders — Just Like Protective Orders

Idaho Identified the Problem

Police frequently refused to enforce custody orders, dismissing violations as “civil matters.” Result: children missing for weeks or months.

Idaho’s Fix

Create a specific misdemeanor for custodial interference and require officers to execute pickup orders within 24 hours.

Maryland Plug-In

New statute: Criminal Law § 3-503.1:

“Violation of a court-ordered custody schedule is a misdemeanor punishable by up to 90 days and/or $1,000. Law enforcement shall execute court-issued pickup orders within 24 hours.”

Precedent

Maryland already mandates immediate police enforcement for protective orders (FL § 4-509).

This simply aligns custody enforcement with existing statutory practices.

Maryland’s Existing Gap

In 2023, Maryland recorded 682 custody-order violations, yet only nine were enforced with police intervention (MD CJIS report).

The Idaho Model: Efficient, Data-Driven, and Budget-Neutral

Idaho’s recommendations stand out for three reasons:

Zero new agencies

Zero new judges

AI-assisted transcript review to increase transparency

The task force relied on ChatGPT to summarize 400+ pages of public testimony, reducing staff time and accelerating analysis — something Maryland’s Office of Policy Analysis could implement immediately.

Where Maryland Stands Today

Maryland’s custody system shows clear structural weaknesses:

• Highest rate of court-ordered psych evaluations in the nation

42% of MD custody cases involved psychological evaluations in 2024.

Average cost: $28,000 per family.

• No statewide oversight of evaluators or reunification-therapy providers

Many are affiliated with the Association of Family and Conciliation Courts (AFCC) — an organization criticized in multiple states for lack of transparency in court-appointed services.

• No custody-court oversight hearings in Annapolis since 2018

Neither House Judiciary (Chair: Luke Clippinger) nor Judicial Proceedings (Chair: Will Smith) has held a full oversight review of custody practices in nearly seven years.

• ADA compliance failures under federal review

The DOJ has opened inquiries into ADA Title II violations in Baltimore City courts after complaints from disabled parents denied transcription, communication assistance, or modified questioning.

A Path Forward: The “Idaho–Maryland Custody Fairness Act”

For the 2026 legislative session, Maryland lawmakers could adopt Idaho’s package with immediate effect. A comprehensive bill would include:

30-day sunset on temporary orders Mandatory attorney-fee parity Coercive-control DV definition Custody-order enforcement statute Quarterly public reporting on custody outcomes Evaluator contract transparency requirements ADA Title II compliance certification in all family courts

Cost: Minimal.

Impact: Substantial.

Conclusion

Idaho has offered Maryland something Annapolis rarely gets: a fully developed, data-tested reform package that fits directly into Maryland’s existing statutory framework.

All Maryland needs is political will — and a committee schedule.

The blueprint exists.

The gaps in Maryland’s system are well-documented.

The cost savings are clear.

The question now is whether Maryland’s leadership is prepared to address them.

