Idaho Just Drew the Blueprint to Fix Maryland’s Broken Custody Courts. Will Annapolis Follow?
Idaho Built the Roadmap. Maryland Can Implement It in One Legislative Session.
BOISE, Idaho — After five public hearings, hundreds of pages of testimony, and a months-long review of custody practices, Idaho’s bipartisan task force released what may be the most comprehensive custody-court overhaul in the country. The package is short, inexpensive, and designed for immediate implementation.
Maryland could adopt it almost line-for-line.
Father & Co. is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
In fact, Idaho’s recommendations align so closely with existing Maryland statutes that Annapolis could draft a reform bill in under 30 pages. The question now is whether Maryland’s legislative leadership — particularly the House Judiciary and Senate Judicial Proceedings committees — is willing to hold the first meaningful oversight hearings on custody courts in nearly a decade.
Below is the Idaho blueprint — and the Maryland statute numbers to make it law.
1. 30-Day Expiration on Ex Parte and “Temporary” Custody Orders
Idaho Identified the Problem
Temporary custody orders routinely lasted 12 to 24 months due to docket delays, judicial turnover, and repeated continuances — effectively becoming permanent without evidentiary review.
Idaho’s Fix
A hard 30-day limit unless criminal charges are filed or a full evidentiary hearing is completed.
Maryland Plug-In
Add the following to MD Family Law § 9-101.1:
“Any ex parte or temporary custody order shall automatically expire 30 days after issuance unless a full evidentiary hearing is held.”
Cost to Maryland: $0
Relevance
Maryland’s 2024 Judicial Annual Report shows that temporary custody orders exceeded 180 days in 38% of contested cases, the highest rate in the Mid-Atlantic region.
Budget Angle
The state’s legal-aid network spent $2.1 million last year litigating long-term temporary orders — Idaho’s reform cuts those costs at the source.
2. Mandatory Attorney-Fee Parity to Prevent “Financial Weaponization”
Idaho Identified the Problem
Wealthier parties used litigation volume and attorney rates as de facto custody weapons.
Idaho’s Fix
A “fee parity” rule: if one parent makes 3× the other’s income, the lower-income parent’s interim fees are automatically covered.
Maryland Plug-In
Amend MD Rule 1-341 and Family Law § 12-103:
“If one party’s gross income exceeds the other by at least 300%, the court shall award the lower-income party interim counsel fees sufficient to retain comparable representation.”
Maryland Example
In a Prince George’s County case, a $38,000-per-year mother faced $412,000 in adversarial legal fees — and lost custody anyway. Fee parity would have capped her exposure at roughly $40,000.
Budget Angle
Maryland families spent an estimated $212 million on custody litigation from 2018–2024 — much of it embedded in asymmetrical fee structures.
3. Add “Coercive Control” to Maryland’s Domestic-Violence Statute
Idaho Identified the Problem
Non-physical but harmful patterns — monitoring, isolation, financial control — were not recognized as “abuse” under statute, producing unsafe custody arrangements.
Idaho’s Fix
Codify coercive control using the UK and Washington State models.
Maryland Plug-In
Add to Family Law § 4-501(b)(1):
“‘Abuse’ includes a pattern of coercive control, including but not limited to isolation from support, surveillance, digital monitoring, or restriction of financial autonomy.”
Background
Maryland considered similar language in HB 1290 (2024) before it died in committee without a vote.
Public-Safety Angle
Maryland has the second-highest rate of DV-related attempted murders linked to coercive control in the region (2023 VPC analysis).
4. Require Law Enforcement to Enforce Custody Orders — Just Like Protective Orders
Idaho Identified the Problem
Police frequently refused to enforce custody orders, dismissing violations as “civil matters.” Result: children missing for weeks or months.
Idaho’s Fix
Create a specific misdemeanor for custodial interference and require officers to execute pickup orders within 24 hours.
Maryland Plug-In
New statute: Criminal Law § 3-503.1:
“Violation of a court-ordered custody schedule is a misdemeanor punishable by up to 90 days and/or $1,000. Law enforcement shall execute court-issued pickup orders within 24 hours.”
Precedent
Maryland already mandates immediate police enforcement for protective orders (FL § 4-509).
This simply aligns custody enforcement with existing statutory practices.
Maryland’s Existing Gap
In 2023, Maryland recorded 682 custody-order violations, yet only nine were enforced with police intervention (MD CJIS report).
The Idaho Model: Efficient, Data-Driven, and Budget-Neutral
Idaho’s recommendations stand out for three reasons:
Zero new agencies
Zero new judges
AI-assisted transcript review to increase transparency
The task force relied on ChatGPT to summarize 400+ pages of public testimony, reducing staff time and accelerating analysis — something Maryland’s Office of Policy Analysis could implement immediately.
Where Maryland Stands Today
Maryland’s custody system shows clear structural weaknesses:
• Highest rate of court-ordered psych evaluations in the nation
42% of MD custody cases involved psychological evaluations in 2024.
Average cost: $28,000 per family.
• No statewide oversight of evaluators or reunification-therapy providers
Many are affiliated with the Association of Family and Conciliation Courts (AFCC) — an organization criticized in multiple states for lack of transparency in court-appointed services.
• No custody-court oversight hearings in Annapolis since 2018
Neither House Judiciary (Chair: Luke Clippinger) nor Judicial Proceedings (Chair: Will Smith) has held a full oversight review of custody practices in nearly seven years.
• ADA compliance failures under federal review
The DOJ has opened inquiries into ADA Title II violations in Baltimore City courts after complaints from disabled parents denied transcription, communication assistance, or modified questioning.
A Path Forward: The “Idaho–Maryland Custody Fairness Act”
For the 2026 legislative session, Maryland lawmakers could adopt Idaho’s package with immediate effect. A comprehensive bill would include:
30-day sunset on temporary orders
Mandatory attorney-fee parity
Coercive-control DV definition
Custody-order enforcement statute
Quarterly public reporting on custody outcomes
Evaluator contract transparency requirements
ADA Title II compliance certification in all family courts
Cost: Minimal.
Impact: Substantial.
Conclusion
Idaho has offered Maryland something Annapolis rarely gets: a fully developed, data-tested reform package that fits directly into Maryland’s existing statutory framework.
All Maryland needs is political will — and a committee schedule.
The blueprint exists.
The gaps in Maryland’s system are well-documented.
The cost savings are clear.
The question now is whether Maryland’s leadership is prepared to address them.
Sources
Idaho Custody Task Force (2024–25) reports; Idaho Code Tit. 32 & §18-4506; Maryland Family Law §§9-101.1, 4-501, 4-509, 12-103; Maryland Rules 1-341; MD Judiciary Statistical Report (2024); MD CJIS custodial-interference data; MD Judicial Budget FY24–25; Maryland Legal Aid (2024); DOJ ADA Title II guidance; HB1354 (2024).
About MDBayNews
MDBayNews delivers independent Maryland news, politics, and accountability reporting — from the Bay to the State House.
Follow us at MDBayNews.com | @MDBayNews
Tips: editor@mdbaynews.com
Support Independent Journalism: MDBayNews is funded solely through reader support. Help sustain investigations that hold public institutions accountable.
Donate, Buy Me a Coffee, or Subscribe for Updates.
Father & Co. is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.