Protective orders—often called restraining orders or orders of protection—were designed with an important purpose: to protect individuals from real threats of violence, harassment, or abuse. But in modern child custody disputes, these orders are increasingly being criticized as tools of litigation warfare, leveraged through false or exaggerated claims to gain an edge in family court. What began as a shield for victims has, in too many cases, become a sword to cut children off from one parent.

A Low Bar with High Stakes

One of the most troubling features of protective orders is how easily they can be obtained. Many are issued on an ex parte basis, meaning the accused parent is not even present when the order is granted. Judges often rely on a low standard of proof—sometimes little more than a “reasonable belief” of future harm. While this makes sense when someone is in real danger, it also opens the door for abuse of the system.

In custody disputes, it is not uncommon for a parent to file for a protective order during or shortly before litigation. Even if the claims involve nothing more than heated arguments or ordinary parenting disagreements, the mere allegation can trigger severe consequences:

Loss of home – The accused parent can be forced to move out immediately.

Restricted contact with children – If the children are listed on the order, parenting time can be suspended or reduced to supervised visitation.

Career fallout – Protective orders often trigger firearm restrictions, which can cost parents in law enforcement, military, or security-related jobs their livelihoods.

In practice, these orders can effectively make one parent “guilty until proven innocent,” reshaping custody outcomes before any meaningful evidence is heard.

False Claims and the Alienation Effect

Protective orders obtained through false or exaggerated abuse claims are particularly destructive because they facilitate parental alienation. By labeling one parent as “dangerous” and restricting access, these orders signal to children that the targeted parent cannot be trusted.

This alienation often plays out in painful ways:

Children see their parent only in supervised visitation centers, which resemble correctional facilities.

The accusing parent uses the order as proof to reinforce a narrative of danger.

Over time, children internalize distorted beliefs, damaging their bond with the alienated parent and their own sense of stability.

Research shows these tactics can have lasting psychological effects, including lower self-esteem and fractured family identity.

The Gender Question

The dynamic also reveals a troubling gender imbalance in the way courts handle claims of abuse versus alienation. Studies of U.S. custody cases show that mothers who raise abuse allegations risk losing custody altogether if fathers counter with alienation claims. In some studies, mothers who alleged child sexual abuse lost custody more than 70% of the time when alienation accusations were raised.

By contrast, fathers alleging alienation had greater success, winning custody far more often than mothers making the same claim. This suggests courts may sometimes penalize protective parents—particularly mothers—for raising concerns, while fathers more often benefit from framing conflicts as alienation.

The Counterargument: When Alienation Is a Smokescreen

Critics caution against assuming all abuse claims are false or manipulative. They point to studies showing that intentionally false abuse allegations are relatively rare. Many claims that remain “unsubstantiated” in court stem from good-faith concerns that simply lack concrete evidence. For these parents—often mothers—being accused of alienation can feel like punishment for trying to protect their children.

This raises a difficult balance: How can courts protect genuine victims while preventing misuse of protective orders?

The Path Forward

Protective orders remain an essential tool for real victims of abuse. But when used as custody weapons, they inflict collateral damage on children, turning courtrooms into battlegrounds where the truth is obscured by strategy.

A few reforms could help:

Higher evidentiary standards before children are included on orders.

Time-limited emergency orders with prompt, full hearings for both parents.

Neutral investigations to distinguish between real safety risks and tactical filings.

Accountability for knowingly false claims, including legal penalties.

At the heart of this debate is a simple principle: children deserve relationships with both parents, unless clear evidence proves one is truly unsafe. When protective orders are misused, they do more than disrupt custody—they erode trust in the legal system itself.