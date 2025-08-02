Father & Co.

Father & Co.

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bruce Eden's avatar
Bruce Eden
Aug 2

Here's a sad expose' of today's "just us" (of the lawyers, for the lawyers and by the lawyers) system:

https://news.bloomberglaw.com/pharma-and-life-sciences/fourth-circuit-loses-at-supreme-court-with-every-ruling-reversed

Fourth Circuit Loses at Supreme Court With Every Ruling Reversed

The Federal courts, especially the Courts of Appeals in leftist, liberal regions like the 4th Circuit covering Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, West Virginia; the 3rd Circuit Court of Appeals covering NJ, PA, DE and the Virgin Islands, along with the 2nd (New York) and 1st Circuits (Boston, MA), all seem to be anti-American, anti-Constitution, anti-Family.

In a recent New Jersey federal case, a federal judge was humiliated for releasing his opinion that had fake caselaw and fake facts in it. The opposition lawyer caught it, and the Judge pulled his opinion back. The question is: Why did this Federal Judge even release if it was fake (unless the law clerks do all the work and the Judge is nothing more than a "rubber stamp")???? And, since the Judge released it, where is the judicial misconduct complaint against him for obstruction of justice, attempted perpetrating a knowing and willful fraud, etc.????

Even the Federal Courts CAN NO LONGER BE TRUSTED to do the right thing.

Federal Judges will have to be called out for infractions of the law, rules and the U.S. Constitution from now on--whether by attorneys, the litigants, or pro se litigants.

The U.S. Supreme Court has shown that these courts are not following the laws.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jason's avatar
Jason
Aug 2

Bingo! They are complicit. And actively engaged in abusing the children they have sworn to protect. It’s time for consequences

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Michael "Thunder" Phillips
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture