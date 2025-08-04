Father & Co.

Father & Co.

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bruce Eden's avatar
Bruce Eden
7d

Federal judges attempting to usurp the will of We the People, where 80 Million voted for President Trump to do what is necessary to try and fix the country, economy, moral fiber, military, etc. Single appointed, not elected, judges claiming "constitutional crisis" when it comes to Trump, yet it is the judiciary causing the Constitutional crisis. The Federal and state judiciaries must either be investigated for corruption, extortion, bribery, racketeering, aiding and abetting in child abuse and murder, etc.

Cases in point: New Jersey Federal Judge issues order with fake caselaw and fake factual arguments, then goes "OOOPS!!!" when a lawyer calls him out on it. First, why did this Federal Judge release the order and then withdraw it if he knew it was a fraud. Second, where's the judicial misconduct complaint against this judge for lack of integrity, lack of competency, and lack of impartiality, let alone interference with the administration of justice???? Why isn't this judge suspended pending an investigation???

Next, we have a former Hoboken, N.J. mayor, a lawyer, who was jailed in Federal prison and disbarred for accepting a bribe, being reinstated by a NY appeals court, since he had a license in both states.

Then we have another NJ Family Court Judge that just told a father that maybe he'll do better with the next judge, after this first judge ordered he pay more than 75% of his income without considering his gross income and business expenses, and only took the word of the ex's female attorney while telling the female judge not to consider the ex's more than $100,000/yr. salary as a teacher with certifications in special education.

Or, the jailing of a father for alimony arrears to his ex-wife, who just happens to be an attorney in the same county--who makes over $125,000/yr. Ex-wife attorney lied about her medical condition while working as an editor for a state legal periodical and handling clients in private practice. Father is an engineer. His best year was $150,000. He was ordered to pay $140,000 in alimony to the ex.

Then there is the Wisconsin judge who secreted an illegal alien out of her courtroom and out her back door to get away from ICE agents there to arrest the illegal alien. The illegal was later caught in the street behind the courthouse. Judge is now facing criminal Federal charges. She is claiming "absolute judicial immunity" as a defense.

This is why judicial/sovereign immunity must be eliminated once and for all. No judge, legislator or government executive is entitled to any immunities, unless We the People/The Sovereignty are entitled to Sovereignty Immunity first.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Michael "Thunder" Phillips and others
HFCRights's avatar
HFCRights
Aug 4

Here's the note for Politicians : You want more votes? More donations? Pull the plug on Title IV-D and IV-E — the federal child removal exploitation scheme. It’s fueling family court corruption, breaking up safe homes, and trafficking kids for profit. You want to stop child trafficking? Keep kids with both parents. End the racket. Protect families. Then we’ll talk.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Michael "Thunder" Phillips
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture