“Trust the process.” That’s what we’re told when we enter a courtroom. But what happens when the process itself is the problem?

If you’re a parent fighting for your right to raise your child, chances are you've already figured out what they won’t say out loud: family court isn’t broken—it’s built this way. Built to extract, delay, confuse, and exploit. And while we’re busy trying to prove we’re good parents, the system is working overtime to prove it doesn’t have to answer to anyone.

A Courtroom or a Casino?

Family court is where justice allegedly meets compassion. In reality, it’s where due process goes to die.

Judges rubber-stamp “cookie cutter” orders that barely acknowledge the facts of your case. Litigants are pressured into ADR (alternative dispute resolution) like mediation and parenting coordination that rarely protect abused or alienated parents, but always generate more billable hours. And when you try to object, to assert your rights, to stand up and say, “No, this isn’t right”—you’re labeled difficult, uncooperative, mentally unstable, or worse.

Nowhere else in American law can your basic civil rights be stripped so easily under the guise of “the best interests of the child,” a phrase so malleable it might as well be written in invisible ink. And somehow, no matter who’s in the wrong, the house always wins.

Judges, Lawyers, and Backroom Deals

Here’s the part they don’t put in the custody handbook: family court is a tightly knit club, and if you’re not a dues-paying member, you’re not welcome.

Judges come from the same law firms that appear before them. They preside over cases involving their former colleagues. They select “experts” and “evaluators” from the same incestuous network of court appointees who ensure the outcomes serve the court—not the families. And when there’s misconduct? Who investigates it? Other judges. Other lawyers. Other insiders. The same people who benefit from keeping the racket running.

This is not justice. It’s a judicial cartel with a moral fig leaf.

Hiding Racketeering in Plain Sight

Let’s call this what it is: legalized racketeering.

Court appointees and attorneys get endless extensions and continuances that rack up fees.

Supervised visitation centers , many owned by friends of the court, get guaranteed revenue—sometimes for years.

Therapists and evaluators who are court-approved (but often unlicensed or biased) make fortunes with reports that magically always align with what the judge wants.

Motions and hearings become paper games—designed not to resolve, but to exhaust.

And the kicker? If you so much as file a complaint, you’ll be slapped with retaliation so fast your head will spin. You’ll be sanctioned, silenced, even referred to child protective services under the thinnest pretenses.

Meanwhile, parents—mothers, fathers, grandparents—are losing their children. Not because they’re dangerous. Not because they’re unfit. But because they’re inconvenient to the system’s financial model.

Where’s the Oversight?

When Wall Street scams investors, the SEC gets involved. When organized crime rigs markets, the FBI steps in with a RICO case.

But when family courts traffic in broken families and state-sanctioned separation?

Nothing. No audits. No investigations. No accountability. Just blank checks, gag orders, and sealed records.

It’s time we stop pretending this is “just the way it is.” This is a systemic failure of epic proportions—and it’s robbing children of their parents every single day. If this were happening in any other government office, we’d call it what it is:

Fraud. Collusion. Racketeering. Corruption.

We Need a Federal RICO Investigation—Now

This isn’t just a local problem in one jurisdiction. It’s happening in state after state: New York. Maryland. California. Florida. Texas. Kentucky. The names change. The tactics don’t.

If we want to rebuild any trust in the legal system, we must demand an investigation into the financial incentives and backdoor dealings that drive family courts. That means:

Full federal audits of court-appointed professional billing.

RICO investigations into patterns of obstruction, conspiracy, and judicial favoritism.

Public accountability hearings for judges and appointees who have destroyed lives with impunity.

Federal legislation ensuring constitutional due process for all family court litigants.

Until then, don’t ask us to trust the system. We’ve seen too much.

If you want to know what family court is really protecting, follow the money. If you want to know who’s really losing, follow the broken hearts of our children.