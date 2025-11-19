When a child dies under state supervision, the public is owed more than condolences. We are owed answers. On September 22, 2025, 16-year-old foster youth Kanaiyah Ward was found dead in a Residence Inn hotel room on North Wolfe Street—another preventable tragedy in a system Maryland’s own auditors warned was failing.

What happened to Kanaiyah is not an isolated incident. It is the result of a foster care system stretched beyond its limits, reliant on hotel rooms and undertrained contract workers to cover gaps that lawmakers have known about for years.

And in this case, those gaps became fatal.

A Five-Hour Delay That Can’t Be Explained Away

According to the police report released November 16, the caregiver assigned to Kanaiyah tried to wake her for school around 5:45 a.m. She wasn’t responsive.

Instead of seeking help—or even checking on her again—the caregiver assumed she was a “heavy sleeper” and walked away.

For five hours.

When the caregiver finally checked again around 10:30–10:45 a.m., Kanaiyah showed “no visible signs of life.” Medics arrived and pronounced her dead at 11:01 a.m.

The medical examiner later ruled her death a suicide caused by an intentional overdose of diphenhydramine, commonly known as Benadryl.

But nothing about this timeline feels acceptable. Nothing about this oversight feels unavoidable.

This was not a child no one cared about. She was a 10th grader at Augusta Fells Savage Institute of Visual Arts. She had a family in Prince George’s County. She had a future. What she didn’t have was a stable, licensed foster home—because Maryland doesn’t have enough of them.

The ‘Hotel Kid’ Crisis Maryland Has Tried to Downplay

Hotel placements were supposed to be a last resort. Instead, they became routine.

A recent state audit revealed that nearly 300 foster youth were placed in hotels, many without proper supervision, and some in dangerous situations. Complaints included:

Overmedication

Untrained caregivers

Proximity to registered sex offenders

Lack of oversight

Repeated reports of unsafe conditions

Advocates have been sounding alarms for years. DHS knew the risks. Lawmakers knew the risks. And yet, companies like Fenwick Behavioral Services—the employer of the caregiver in this case—continued receiving contracts to supervise teens with high needs in settings no one would call appropriate.

After Kanaiyah’s death, referrals to Fenwick were halted on September 24. DHS later banned hotel placements altogether, requiring the practice to end by November 24, 2025.

An overdue move—but one directly prompted by a child’s death.

A Case Closed Too Quickly? The Family Wants Answers

Kanaiyah’s family and their attorney have questioned several points:

The speed of the autopsy and toxicology report , which they say was completed faster than typical cases.

Whether a sexual assault kit was performed , given concerns raised by the family.

Whether DHS rushed to close the file, citing the appearance of an agency trying to move past a scandal.

These are not fringe theories. These are legitimate questions raised by grieving relatives in a system known for opacity, not transparency.

No Charges—Yet Everyone Agrees Something Went Wrong

As of mid-November, no criminal charges have been filed against:

The caregiver

Fenwick Behavioral Services

Anyone in DHS responsible for overseeing the placement

Republican state delegates have called for the firing of DHS Secretary Rafael López, calling the practice of housing kids in hotels “outrageous.” Advocates across the spectrum—left, right, and center—agree that the system failed Kanaiyah.

Delegate Mike Griffith has proposed “Kanaiyah’s Law,” which would ban hotel placements permanently and strengthen oversight.

But for many Marylanders, the outrage is bipartisan because the facts are bipartisan. A child died alone in a hotel room because a system designed to protect her did not.

A Pattern of Neglect, Not a One-Off Tragedy

Kanaiyah’s death is the story of an overburdened, under-resourced foster care system that substituted hotel rooms for homes—and contract workers for trained foster parents.

And it is not the first time. Nor will it be the last, unless the system confronts the root of the problem:

Maryland has built a $465 million foster care system that cannot provide enough safe homes for the children it is legally responsible for.

When the state cannot meet its most basic obligation—to keep children alive—something is fundamentally broken.

Maryland Promises Change. But Promises Don’t Protect Kids.

DHS Secretary Rafael López said, “We lost a life over these issues, and I will not rest until we deliver something far better.”

But the public has heard promises before. Audits warned the agency. Youth advocates warned the agency. Lawmakers warned the agency. Families warned the agency. And still, children were kept in hotel rooms—sometimes for weeks or months.

Ending hotel placements is a start. But until Maryland fixes the chronic shortages of foster homes, improves training, expands emergency placements, and increases oversight of contractors, it is a Band-Aid over a deep systemic wound.

Kanaiyah’s Story Cannot Fade Into Another Headline

Kanaiyah Ward was not a statistic. She was a daughter, a student, a teenager navigating a system too big and too broken to care for her properly.

Her death should not be another quiet failure pushed into an audit binder or buried beneath bureaucratic language. It should be the moment Maryland finally acknowledges that the foster care crisis is not an inconvenience—it is a danger.

A concerned citizen can only ask the state this:

If a child dies under your watch because you put her in a hotel instead of a home, how many more warnings do you need?

Her name was Kanaiyah Ward. Maryland cannot afford to forget it.