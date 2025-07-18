Father & Co.

William Sewell
Jul 18

There’s no question in my mind that what’s happened to me over the last three years has been extortion and child trafficking. My ex wife, that wants nothing more than to take my daughter away from me, just as her mother did to her father, and force me to give her everything I have, hired a corrupt and well connected attorney, Donnie Gamache, to attack me and follow through on her wishes. The final order has came with now over $100,000 provided to this system that could have paid for my daughter’s college education. Instead I’m left in ruin forced to appeal and probably loose, being self represented, and providing even more money to this system of extortionists and child traffickers. Justice seems to only be obtained if you have an endless supply of money. The court gave my ex wife everything including my daughter. The only blood relative I have and my only child. Now I have nothing left. Thank you attorneys, Donnie Gamache, Kate Schmutz, Jonathan Lewis, William Clifford, and Jason Wheeler. Especially thanks to Mandy Kimmons. The judge that made it official for them.

