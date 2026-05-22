Kyle Busch’s death leaves behind something more lasting than 234 race victories

By Michael Phillips | Father & Co.

Three days before he died, Kyle Busch posted a birthday message to his son.

“Happy Birthday, Brexton!!! Your mom & I are so proud of who you’re turning out to be,” he wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of the boy in a racing suit. It was an 11-year-old’s birthday. It was also, though no one knew it yet, a father’s goodbye.

Kyle Busch died Thursday at 41 after a sudden, severe illness. NASCAR announced his passing in a joint statement with Richard Childress Racing and the Busch family. No cause of death was given. He leaves behind his wife, Samantha, a son named Brexton, and a daughter named Lennix, who is four years old.

The sports world will spend the coming days counting his wins — and there are many to count. He was the winningest driver in NASCAR history across all three national series: 63 Cup victories, 102 in what is now the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series, 69 in the Craftsman Truck Series. Two championships. Twenty-two full seasons. A career that by any measure was among the greatest the sport has ever seen.

That is not the story Father & Co. is here to tell.

The Longer Road

Brexton Busch was born in 2015 — but his parents had been trying to have him for years before that. Kyle and Samantha faced what she would later describe as “six rounds of IVF, multiple miscarriages, failed cycles, and countless moments of heartbreak.” The road to Brexton was not linear, not easy, and not cheap. A single IVF cycle costs upward of $20,000, and insurance rarely covers it. For Kyle and Samantha Busch, the financial strain was something they could ultimately absorb. They understood many families could not.

So in the same year their son was born, they founded the Bundle of Joy Fund — a grant program to eliminate the financial barriers preventing other couples from accessing fertility treatment. The fund has since awarded more than $2 million in grants, helped over 150 recipient families, and welcomed more than 100 babies into the world. It prioritized military families, nurses, teachers, and police officers — public servants whose employers provided little to no fertility coverage.

Kyle Busch did not just put his name on a charity. He appeared on the Today Show to talk about it. He sat for interviews. He helped his wife lobby Congress. He showed up, in the quiet way that rarely makes headlines, as a partner in a cause that mattered to him because it cost him something first.

Their second child, Lennix, was born via surrogacy in 2022, after another miscarriage. She turns five this year. She will grow up knowing her father through photographs, videos, and what her mother and brother tell her about him.

What a Present Father Looks Like

The dominant cultural narrative about fathers in motorsport — in professional sport generally — is one of absence. The road schedule. The sponsor obligations. The consuming identity of competition. Fathers who are legendary on the track and ghosts at home.

Kyle Busch complicated that story. His last Instagram post before his death was not about a race. It was about his son. His Mother’s Day post, published ten days before he died, was a tribute to Samantha and to Lennix: “My girls deserve the spotlight today. Happy Mother’s Day to Samantha and my Mom. Thank you both for the love, patience, strength, and everything you pour into our family every single day.”

He raced alongside Brexton in micro-sprint events during the off-season. He took his family to aquariums and football games and posted about ice cream runs. His wife described him off the track as her “rock” — someone far more gentle and steady than the aggressive driver fans saw on Sunday afternoons.

None of this is to canonize a man who was, by all accounts, fiercely competitive and not always easy. But the record is what it is. He fought for a decade to become a father. He built a foundation to help other people do the same. He turned his pain into infrastructure. And he died with his priorities visible to anyone who cared to look.

What Children Lose

I’ll note, with some personal weight, that this story hits closer to home than most. My own son came into the world through IVF — a process that is physically grueling for mothers, financially brutal for families, and emotionally invisible for fathers, who are expected to be present and steady while the system and the culture treat them as supporting cast. Kyle Busch was not the supporting cast. Neither were any of the fathers who sat in waiting rooms, signed consent forms, administered needles, and prayed alongside their partners through cycles and losses and the particular silence of a negative test. His death hits differently for that reason. He was one of ours.

Brexton Busch is eleven. He was already racing. He was already following his father’s tire tracks into a sport that defined their family for three generations, going back to Kyle’s father Tom, who raced Late Models in Nevada. Kyle’s brother Kurt had to retire early after a head injury. Now Kyle is gone too, at an age when most fathers are still in the thick of raising their kids.

Lennix is four. She will not remember this week. She will remember only what she is given — stories, footage, the foundation her parents built together, the fund that carries both their names.

This is not an abstraction. It is the specific grief of a specific family. But it is also the grief that every intentional father risks by virtue of being human — that the work of building a family, the fights to conceive, the years of presence and investment, can be interrupted without warning and without fairness.

The family court system, in its worst expressions, treats fathers as optional — as financial instruments or logistical afterthoughts. Stories like Kyle Busch’s don’t fit that frame. He was not optional. He was not peripheral. He was, by every available measure, the kind of father the system claims to want and rarely protects.

His children will spend the rest of their lives proving it.

The Samantha and Kyle Busch Bundle of Joy Fund provides grants to families facing the financial barriers of IVF and assisted reproductive technology. To learn more, visit bundleofjoyfund.org.

Sources: NASCAR; Richard Childress Racing; Taste of Country; Men’s Journal; Bundle of Joy Fund (bundleofjoyfund.org); NPR; NBC News

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