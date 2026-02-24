There is a specific kind of silence that settles over a house when a child does not come home.

It is not loud.

It is not dramatic.

It is procedural.

A missed exchange becomes a text message.

A text message becomes a motion.

A motion becomes a hearing date months away.

A hearing becomes a warning.

The warning becomes nothing.

And the silence grows.

Maryland’s HB 942, introduced by Delegate S. Johnson, attempts to confront that silence. It would criminalize the knowing and willful interference of a custody order. For many parents — particularly those who have spent years filing contempt motions only to watch violations go unpunished — this bill feels like validation.

Finally, the state is acknowledging that withholding a child from a lawful parent is not a “misunderstanding.”

It is harm.

But at Father & Co., we have to ask a harder question:

If the system already refuses to enforce existing custody laws, what does criminalization actually change?

What HB 942 Does — On Paper

The bill would add Section 3–504 to Maryland’s Criminal Law Article. It prohibits knowingly and willfully interfering with a custody order by enticing, persuading, or withholding a minor from:

The lawful custodian

A court-appointed guardian

A person lawfully standing in loco parentis

The penalties escalate:

First offense: Written warning

Second offense: Fine up to $250

Third offense: Fine up to $500

Fourth offense: Misdemeanor (up to 30 days)

Fifth or subsequent offense: Misdemeanor (up to 1 year)

The structure is cautious. Lawmakers are clearly attempting to separate isolated disputes from repeated, deliberate interference.

But the ladder only works if someone climbs the first rung.

And that is where the system has historically failed.

The Enforcement Crisis Parents Already Live

If you are reading this at Father & Co., you likely know the pattern:

A custody order is clear.

An exchange is denied.

You call the police.

The officer says, “This is civil.”

You file contempt.

You wait.

The court issues a warning.

The violations continue.

Months pass. Then years.

Children adjust to absence.

Judges cite “stability.”

The very harm created by noncompliance becomes the justification for preserving it.

This is not rare. It is structural.

HB 942 acknowledges interference is serious enough to criminalize. But it does not automatically correct the system that has normalized non-enforcement.

The Law Enforcement Barrier No One Wants to Address

Across Maryland counties, law enforcement agencies often operate under informal or explicit guidance:

Do not intervene in custody disputes.

Stand by.

Prevent escalation.

Document.

Refer parties back to court.

Officers are not trained to physically enforce custody transfers. In many cases, they are instructed not to.

From a safety standpoint, that caution is understandable.

From an enforcement standpoint, it is devastating.

HB 942 begins with a written warning issued by law enforcement .

If officers decline to issue that warning, the statutory progression never begins.

No warning.

No second offense.

No fourth offense.

No misdemeanor.

The bill presumes cooperation from the very front-line actors who have often been instructed not to engage.

Without mandatory documentation requirements or uniform enforcement guidance, HB 942 may simply shift the burden back onto the parent — once again — to “take it to court.”

The Discretion Problem

Maryland family courts operate under the “best interests of the child” standard. It is intentionally broad. It gives judges flexibility to protect children in complex circumstances.

But flexibility can become a shield.

Judges may decline to impose sanctions because:

They do not want to escalate conflict.

They worry jail harms the child.

They prefer counseling over penalties.

They believe time will resolve tensions.

Meanwhile, time reshapes reality.

Temporary arrangements harden into permanent structures.

The child adapts.

The absent parent becomes peripheral.

The court calls it stability.

HB 942 does not eliminate judicial discretion.

It does not mandate arrest.

It does not require prosecution.

It does not create automatic custody modification after repeated violations.

It does not compel written findings explaining refusal to enforce.

It adds a tool.

But it leaves discretion intact at every level.

Police discretion.

Prosecutorial discretion.

Judicial discretion.

When each layer defaults toward caution over accountability, enforcement becomes aspirational.

The False Hope of Federal Escalation

Some parents attempt to seek relief in federal court, alleging due process violations when state courts fail to enforce custody orders.

They encounter:

Judicial immunity.

Domestic relations abstention.

Rooker-Feldman barriers.

Federal courts routinely decline to intervene in custody disputes.

Parents are sent back to state court.

Back to the same system.

Back to the same discretion.

Back to the same silence.

HB 942 does not change that structural wall.

Why Criminalization Still Matters

Despite all of this, HB 942 is necessary.

Because language matters.

When the legislature says custody interference is criminal conduct, it reframes the conversation.

It acknowledges:

A child withheld from a lawful parent is not a minor scheduling conflict.

Repeated violations are not harmless.

Parental relationships are not optional.

Criminalization creates leverage — if used.

It provides statutory authority to officers who may previously have felt uncertain.

It signals to prosecutors that the conduct warrants attention.

It signals to courts that the legislature expects consequences.

But expectation must be paired with implementation.

What Real Reform Would Require

If Maryland truly intends to protect children from prolonged parental separation caused by defiance, reform must go further.

Consider what structural change would look like:

Mandatory issuance of written warnings when credible evidence of violation is presented.

Statewide reporting of interference calls and outcomes.

Expedited hearings after documented repeat violations.

Presumptive custody review after a defined number of violations.

Required written judicial findings when sanctions are denied.

Uniform law enforcement training on custody enforcement authority.

Without these guardrails, enforcement will remain inconsistent across counties.

And inconsistency is its own form of injustice.

The Human Cost

At Father & Co., we speak to parents who have not seen their children in months — sometimes years — despite standing court orders.

They are told to remain calm.

They are told to be patient.

They are told the court is working.

Meanwhile, birthdays pass.

Holidays pass.

Developmental milestones pass.

The law moves slowly.

Childhood does not.

HB 942 recognizes that interference harms children.

But recognition is not reunion.

Until Maryland addresses enforcement culture — not just statutory language — many parents will continue to experience the same procedural paralysis under a different code section.

The Question Maryland Must Answer

Is HB 942 a statement of principle?

Or the beginning of structural accountability?

If law enforcement continues to decline involvement…

If prosecutors decline charges…

If judges decline sanctions…

If discretion remains unchecked…

Then criminalization becomes a headline, not a remedy.

But if Maryland pairs this bill with meaningful enforcement reform, data transparency, and accountability mechanisms, it could mark a turning point.

Because custody orders should not be suggestions.

They are promises made in a courtroom — promises to children.

And in a just system, promises are enforced.