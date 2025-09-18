On September 10, 2025, Maryland Matters ran a glowing report about the Maryland Board of Public Works approving a $465 million contract to expand foster care placements. The Moore administration, Comptroller Brooke Lierman, and Treasurer Dereck Davis all patted themselves on the back, presenting the deal as a “key first step” in fixing the state’s child welfare system.

But in the days that followed, an explosive audit revealed what taxpayers have long suspected: Maryland’s Department of Human Services is not simply underperforming — it’s endangering children while burning through public dollars.

A Massive Price Tag for Minimal Results

The contract, managed by DHS, allocates $279 million for an initial three-year term, with an optional $186 million renewal. That’s nearly half a billion dollars, yet the expansion adds only 93 new beds statewide — an increase of 4.8%. For older youth, just 45 additional “independent living program” slots are created.

When you run the numbers, Marylanders are paying over $230,000 per added bed. Bureaucrats call this progress. Most taxpayers would call it waste.

The Audit Bombshell

Days after the contract approval, the Office of Legislative Audits reported shocking failures inside the Social Services Administration:

Seven registered sex offenders were found living at the same addresses as foster children .

280 children were warehoused in hotels at an average cost of $1,259 per child, per day — four times the cost of treatment foster care .

Hundreds of foster youth missed required medical and dental exams .

State records showed repeated lapses in oversight and accountability at both the central and local office levels .

Instead of ensuring safety, Maryland has effectively subsidized failure, exposing foster children to predators and wasting taxpayer dollars on hotel rooms instead of family homes.

Lawmakers Demand Answers

In response, Maryland legislators from both parties are now calling for public hearings into the broken foster care system . Even Democrats, usually quick to defend the bureaucracy, acknowledge the system is spiraling. Yet Governor Moore’s solution is more contracts, more agencies, and more spending — with no guarantees of safety or permanence for the children who matter most.

The Real Problem: Families, Not Facilities

Maryland’s foster care pipeline begins with family breakdown and is fueled by a biased family court system that too often alienates one parent, ignores extended family, and fast-tracks children into state custody. Rather than confronting those root causes, Annapolis pours money into the very system the audit exposed as unsafe.

Where is the $465 million investment in family preservation, in parental rights, in keeping children connected to their kin and community? Instead, Maryland’s leaders are building foster care as a growth industry — rewarding agencies and contractors while families collapse.

The Conservative Alternative

A real reform agenda would look very different:

Family First Funding : Support struggling parents before removal.

Accountability : Tie provider funding to child safety and permanency outcomes, not bed counts.

Court Reform : Fix a custody system that sidelines parents and pushes children unnecessarily into state care.

Faith & Community Solutions: Empower churches and nonprofits who already step in where government fails.

Conclusion

Maryland’s $465 million foster care expansion doesn’t solve a crisis — it entrenches it. At best, it’s a taxpayer giveaway for modest gains. At worst, it props up a system that places children in danger.

Until Annapolis prioritizes families over facilities and accountability over contracts, expect more headlines, more audits, and more children lost in the system.