Father & Co.

Father & Co.

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
6h

Georgia’s rewrite of child support math is overdue. The old formulas treated fathers like walking wallets and ignored real parenting time. Baking overnights and low-income protections into the worksheet is a step toward fairness. But here’s the caution: when you reduce human judgment to a spreadsheet, you risk new distortions. Parenting time should reflect a child’s best interest, not financial strategy. Mandatory adjustments may protect the poor, yet they also strip judges of needed flexibility. Reform must serve children first, not bureaucratic symmetry. If outcomes show more litigation, gaming, and instability, lawmakers must fix it fast and keep families—not formulas—at the center.

Reply
Share
Kit McKinney's avatar
Kit McKinney
5h

I have not read the details of Georgia's rewrite. You imply that support amounts have the ability to change from month to month. Is that the case?

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Michael "Thunder" Phillips · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture