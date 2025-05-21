Gaslight America: The Rise of Selfishness and the Fall of the Good
There’s a quiet scream echoing across America.
You can hear it if you listen closely — beneath the shiny advertisements, the curated social media feeds, the corporate news cycles feeding us outrage on demand. It’s the sound of good, honest people being trampled underfoot.
This is Gaslight America.
A country where reality is twisted, kindness is punished, a…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Father & Co. to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.