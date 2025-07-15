In South Carolina’s family court, Judge Mandy Kimmons was expected to preside over a bitter custody case between William Sewell and his ex-wife with impartiality and integrity. Instead, multiple transcripts and firsthand accounts reveal a disturbing pattern of judicial misconduct, bias, and retaliation — all of which severely undermined Sewell’s right to a fair trial.

This is not just a case of a judge making tough decisions. This is a case of a judge allegedly breaking faith with her oath of office and the South Carolina Code of Judicial Conduct.

🔥 A Judge Obsessed with Control — and Image

From the beginning of the trial, Judge Kimmons demonstrated overt hostility toward Sewell for choosing to represent himself. Rather than provide the minimal procedural guidance permitted by law to self-represented litigants, she treated him with scorn — refusing to allow even basic clarification of trial procedure or courtroom process.

According to Sewell’s testimony and call transcripts, Judge Kimmons:

Mocked him in open court for not having his witnesses present, despite court staff refusing to provide a trial schedule when requested.

Denied him discovery protections after he filed a motion in limine to exclude undisclosed evidence, only to later blame him for not objecting to the very evidence she had refused to bar.

Allowed Donnie Gamache to submit evidence late and introduce surprise witnesses, while blocking William from using basic materials like his deed or financial records.

Berated him over critical media articles, spending court time interrogating him for the pieces I wrote that criticized her performance—effectively retaliating against protected First Amendment speech.

🧑‍⚖️ Canon Violations: When a Judge Becomes the Problem

Kimmons’ conduct appears to violate multiple canons under the South Carolina Code of Judicial Conduct, including:

Canon 1 – A Judge Shall Uphold the Integrity and Independence of the Judiciary: Her overt bias and use of the bench as a platform to retaliate against Sewell for public criticism undermine the judiciary’s independence.

Canon 2A – Avoid Impropriety and the Appearance of Impropriety: Her hostile demeanor, unequal application of rules, and excessive protection of Gamache all create the clear appearance of partiality.

Canon 3B(5) – A Judge Shall Perform Judicial Duties Fairly and Impartially: By silencing William, denying him rights, and refusing to enforce equal standards, she abandoned neutrality.

Canon 3B(7) – A Judge Shall Accord the Right to Be Heard: Kimmons denied procedural assistance 32 times by one count, and even refused to allow Sewell to present witnesses or admit valid evidence.

🧨 Pretrial Manipulation, Evidence Suppression, and Judicial Gaslighting

In addition to the misconduct at trial, Judge Kimmons:

Shut down Sewell’s pretrial motions , claiming they were not timely—despite acknowledging similar delays from Gamache.

Refused to admit photographic evidence when Sewell tried to prove that he was never properly served, even after he showed a picture of the paperwork on the garage floor and offered witnesses.

Defended a known falsehood in court—when opposing counsel admitted under oath to falsely claiming Sewell hadn’t paid child support, Kimmons and Gamache brushed it off as a “mistake.”

In one instance, a process server lied under oath, claiming he met Sewell and served him in person. Kimmons refused to allow digital evidence and witness testimony that proved otherwise.

🧑‍⚖️ A Court That Felt Like a Firing Squad

Sewell describes being physically surrounded by Gamache's legal team, including multiple attorneys and assistants, all billing time to inflate attorneys’ fees beyond $130,000. Kimmons, rather than question this grotesque overbilling, threatened to make Sewell sell his home and business to pay for it—even though the house was owned pre-marriage and the business assets were being wildly inflated.

Meanwhile, Sewell was allowed only two days for trial, while Gamache was granted three. Kimmons offered no justification for the discrepancy, only stating, “If it runs long, we’ll cross that bridge when we get there.”

💬 Judge or Political Operative?

Kimmons, a former politician and staunch conservative, seemed more concerned with preserving her public image than administering justice. Her obsession with Sewell’s articles and repeated references to how she was portrayed in the media suggest that she viewed the case not as a matter of family justice—but as a political liability.

🚨 When a Reporter Becomes a Witness

After speaking to William Sewell throughout the week, I grew increasingly concerned—not just as a journalist, but as a human being. What I heard wasn't simply a custody dispute. It was the story of a man being cornered by a legal system that refused to apply the law fairly, of a father being emotionally and financially broken by a courtroom that felt more like a firing squad than a forum of justice.

I feared so deeply for William’s safety and well-being that I took the rare step, as a journalist, of filing formal complaints with the FBI Public Corruption and Civil Rights Division and the U.S. Department of Justice Civil Rights Division, urging them to investigate Judge Mandy Kimmons’ courtroom conduct.

These were not casual tips. They were submitted out of a sincere and growing fear that William Sewell may lose not just his business, his home, or his reputation—but his daughter, permanently, through what appears to be a court-sanctioned railroading.

Justice should not require connections. It should not require silence. And it should never depend on whether a judge likes you.

Yet in Judge Kimmons’ courtroom, that seems to be exactly how it works.

👁️ Final Thought: When the Judge Is the One Who Needs Oversight

The judicial canons are not suggestions. They are rules that define the moral compass of the bench. And yet in Judge Kimmons’ courtroom, due process was discarded, speech was punished, and one party was set up to fail from the start.

William Sewell deserved a fair trial. What he got was a performance—staged by a judge allegedly bent on protecting herself, not the law.

And until South Carolina holds its judges accountable, this is not a courtroom. It's a crucible.