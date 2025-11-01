A System Built to Shield, Now Under Fire

When San Diego deputies took Giselle Smiel’s children to the A. B. and Jessie Polinsky Children’s Center, it sounded routine — a safe place for kids in crisis.

But for hundreds of families and former residents, Polinsky has come to symbolize the exact opposite: a taxpayer-funded facility that turned protection into peril.

The Facility That Was Supposed to Fix the System

Opened in 1994 to replace the Hillcrest Receiving Home, the Polinsky Children’s Center (PCC) was designed as a 24-hour emergency shelter for children removed from their homes because of abuse, neglect, or parental absence.

Located at 9400 Ruffin Court in Kearny Mesa, PCC can house more than 200 children across six cottages, an infant nursery, medical clinic, school, gym, cafeteria, and even swimming pools. Funded partly through a $12 million campaign led by Promises2Kids, the center was meant to offer trauma-informed stabilization before placement with relatives or foster care.

On paper, PCC embodies the ideals of child welfare: short stays, holistic care, supervised visitation, and a path toward family reunification.

In reality, those ideals have collapsed under decades of allegations.

The Reality: Allegations of Abuse and Neglect

A Wave of Sexual-Abuse Lawsuits

Since 2024, over 300 civil lawsuits have accused San Diego County and Polinsky staff of sexually abusing or endangering children between the 1990s and 2023.

Plaintiffs — many now adults — describe molestation, rape, and drugging, often after being threatened into silence.

Law firms including Slater Slater Schulman LLP, Herman Law, and Singleton Schreiber call it a “catastrophic breakdown in oversight.”

The County acknowledges reviewing claims but has yet to authorize an independent audit or name responsible officials.

Children Trapped Beyond Legal Limits

California law caps emergency-shelter stays at 10 days (30 for children under six). Yet 2021–22 data show 11 percent of under-six residents exceeded those limits.

Overcrowding and staff shortages turned “short-term stabilization” into warehousing, violating state rules and developmental standards.

Physical Abuse, Neglect, and Safety Failures

State regulators cite repeated Type A violations — the most serious — after staff “rough handling,” bullying of LGBTQ youth, failed suicide-prevention protocols, and hundreds of AWOL incidents.

In 2017, a teen girl assaulted off-site after fleeing became emblematic of the center’s failures.

San Diego County has paid $11.7 million since 2018 to settle negligence cases, many involving ignored safety warnings.

Patterns of Official Negligence

The California Department of Social Services (CDSS) issued dozens of citations since 2023 for supervision and safety lapses.

A 2024 Juvenile Justice Commission report listed 37 investigations in one year — yet most sexual-abuse complaints were deemed “unsubstantiated.”

Critics say that’s exactly the problem: when staff police themselves, truth disappears behind bureaucracy.

County Response and Claimed Reforms

San Diego County officials maintain that the Polinsky Children’s Center remains a vital part of the region’s child-welfare network.

In statements to local media and during 2024 oversight hearings, HHSA Director Kimberly Giardina cited “comprehensive improvements,” including:

New surveillance cameras throughout cottages and common areas

Enhanced staff retraining in trauma-informed care and crisis de-escalation

A new confidential reporting hotline allowing children and employees to bypass supervisors

Union representatives welcomed the upgrades as “a long-overdue acknowledgment of front-line risk” while noting chronic understaffing.

Despite the scandals, county data show about 60 percent of children reunify with family within ten days, meeting the state’s short-term stabilization goal.

Where Are Giselle Smiel’s Children Now?

When deputies arrested Giselle in May 2025, her children were first taken to Polinsky — the same facility now under scrutiny — before being transferred to their father.

Court records show the children were placed with him despite an active Criminal Protective Order (CPO) related to prior domestic-violence charges, raising serious questions about judicial oversight, though the full case file remains sealed.

For the children, “protective custody” became a tragic loop: seized from a traumatized mother, processed through a shelter facing abuse allegations, then handed to an alleged abuser.

It’s a sequence that exposes how California’s interlocking systems — law enforcement, child welfare, and family court — can re-traumatize the very children they claim to protect.

The Larger Failure

The Polinsky scandal exposes a structural rot: paperwork over people, procedure over protection.

If a facility with a thirty-year abuse record can remain a handoff point for children to an alleged abuser, the problem is no longer isolated — it’s systemic.

Until California commits to transparent audits, trauma-informed oversight, and judicial accountability, stories like Giselle Smiel’s will continue to repeat — where every safeguard becomes another weapon.

RAINN (800-656-HOPE) — confidential survivor support

California Victim Compensation Board — resources for affected families

Herman Law , Slater Slater Schulman , and other firms — confidential case reviews

Father & Co. Investigations continues monitoring litigation and state-level reforms

Editorial Disclosure

Father & Co. Investigations has supported Giselle Smiel’s defense and advocates for family-court reform and disability-rights protections.

This report is based on verified public records, official statements, and ongoing advocacy for systemic accountability.

