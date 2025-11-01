From Safe Haven to Systemic Betrayal: How San Diego’s Polinsky Children’s Center Failed the Smiel Family
A System Built to Shield, Now Under Fire
When San Diego deputies took Giselle Smiel’s children to the A. B. and Jessie Polinsky Children’s Center, it sounded routine — a safe place for kids in crisis.
But for hundreds of families and former residents, Polinsky has come to symbolize the exact opposite: a taxpayer-funded facility that turned protection into peril.
The Facility That Was Supposed to Fix the System
Opened in 1994 to replace the Hillcrest Receiving Home, the Polinsky Children’s Center (PCC) was designed as a 24-hour emergency shelter for children removed from their homes because of abuse, neglect, or parental absence.
Located at 9400 Ruffin Court in Kearny Mesa, PCC can house more than 200 children across six cottages, an infant nursery, medical clinic, school, gym, cafeteria, and even swimming pools. Funded partly through a $12 million campaign led by Promises2Kids, the center was meant to offer trauma-informed stabilization before placement with relatives or foster care.
On paper, PCC embodies the ideals of child welfare: short stays, holistic care, supervised visitation, and a path toward family reunification.
In reality, those ideals have collapsed under decades of allegations.
The Reality: Allegations of Abuse and Neglect
A Wave of Sexual-Abuse Lawsuits
Since 2024, over 300 civil lawsuits have accused San Diego County and Polinsky staff of sexually abusing or endangering children between the 1990s and 2023.
Plaintiffs — many now adults — describe molestation, rape, and drugging, often after being threatened into silence.
Law firms including Slater Slater Schulman LLP, Herman Law, and Singleton Schreiber call it a “catastrophic breakdown in oversight.”
The County acknowledges reviewing claims but has yet to authorize an independent audit or name responsible officials.
Children Trapped Beyond Legal Limits
California law caps emergency-shelter stays at 10 days (30 for children under six). Yet 2021–22 data show 11 percent of under-six residents exceeded those limits.
Overcrowding and staff shortages turned “short-term stabilization” into warehousing, violating state rules and developmental standards.
Physical Abuse, Neglect, and Safety Failures
State regulators cite repeated Type A violations — the most serious — after staff “rough handling,” bullying of LGBTQ youth, failed suicide-prevention protocols, and hundreds of AWOL incidents.
In 2017, a teen girl assaulted off-site after fleeing became emblematic of the center’s failures.
San Diego County has paid $11.7 million since 2018 to settle negligence cases, many involving ignored safety warnings.
Patterns of Official Negligence
The California Department of Social Services (CDSS) issued dozens of citations since 2023 for supervision and safety lapses.
A 2024 Juvenile Justice Commission report listed 37 investigations in one year — yet most sexual-abuse complaints were deemed “unsubstantiated.”
Critics say that’s exactly the problem: when staff police themselves, truth disappears behind bureaucracy.
County Response and Claimed Reforms
San Diego County officials maintain that the Polinsky Children’s Center remains a vital part of the region’s child-welfare network.
In statements to local media and during 2024 oversight hearings, HHSA Director Kimberly Giardina cited “comprehensive improvements,” including:
New surveillance cameras throughout cottages and common areas
Enhanced staff retraining in trauma-informed care and crisis de-escalation
A new confidential reporting hotline allowing children and employees to bypass supervisors
Union representatives welcomed the upgrades as “a long-overdue acknowledgment of front-line risk” while noting chronic understaffing.
Despite the scandals, county data show about 60 percent of children reunify with family within ten days, meeting the state’s short-term stabilization goal.
Where Are Giselle Smiel’s Children Now?
When deputies arrested Giselle in May 2025, her children were first taken to Polinsky — the same facility now under scrutiny — before being transferred to their father.
Court records show the children were placed with him despite an active Criminal Protective Order (CPO) related to prior domestic-violence charges, raising serious questions about judicial oversight, though the full case file remains sealed.
For the children, “protective custody” became a tragic loop: seized from a traumatized mother, processed through a shelter facing abuse allegations, then handed to an alleged abuser.
It’s a sequence that exposes how California’s interlocking systems — law enforcement, child welfare, and family court — can re-traumatize the very children they claim to protect.
The Larger Failure
The Polinsky scandal exposes a structural rot: paperwork over people, procedure over protection.
If a facility with a thirty-year abuse record can remain a handoff point for children to an alleged abuser, the problem is no longer isolated — it’s systemic.
Until California commits to transparent audits, trauma-informed oversight, and judicial accountability, stories like Giselle Smiel’s will continue to repeat — where every safeguard becomes another weapon.
Resources and Action
RAINN (800-656-HOPE) — confidential survivor support
California Victim Compensation Board — resources for affected families
Herman Law, Slater Slater Schulman, and other firms — confidential case reviews
Father & Co. Investigations continues monitoring litigation and state-level reforms
Editorial Disclosure
Father & Co. Investigations has supported Giselle Smiel’s defense and advocates for family-court reform and disability-rights protections.
This report is based on verified public records, official statements, and ongoing advocacy for systemic accountability.
Just to speak the truth, even though the current administration will murder me for doing it, this problem is most definitely not confined just to San Diego; this is a devilishly created plot to bury all fathers alive as soon as possible! Think that the government really cares about you? That's the first deception, and the government is just one of an entire network of patriciders!
This story is par for the course. The so-called “child protection” system has become a profit machine under Title IV-D and IV-E funding, rewarding states for tearing families apart and warehousing children instead of reuniting them. Every prolonged placement, every extra “service,” means more federal reimbursement — so they keep the conveyor belt moving, no matter how much pain it causes.
The Polinsky Center is just another example of how federal incentives and county contracts have turned human suffering into a revenue stream. Until those funding structures are dismantled, we’ll keep seeing “safe havens” that destroy lives in the name of protection.